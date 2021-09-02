Andrea Mikla is officially resigning from the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce.
In a letter of resignation dated Aug. 16, Mikla wrote that she would finish out the month, but had decided it was time to move on after four years serving the chamber.
“I am proud of the growth the Chamber has experienced in this time and I know it will only continue to do so with collaborations established with our businesses, schools, non-profits, and community,” Mikla wrote. “I’ve always found promoting the work of the Chamber easy because I believe in our great community and all its potential.”
Mikla took over the position in 2017 from Rich Melvin, who had served as the director for four years. She is a native of Bagley, Minnesota and studied painting, drawing and graphic design at St. Cloud State University.
Before becoming the executive director, Mikla worked in event planning, interior design and marketing.
“Thank you so much for all the support that I have received since accepting this role in 2017,” Mikla wrote. “I have enjoyed the opportunity and have met so many wonderful people along the way. Some of those connections have turned into lifelong friends, and I am forever grateful. The chamber will always have a significant place in my heart. I am excited for the next executive director knowing that person will do great things and take the Milaca Area Chamber to the next level.”
