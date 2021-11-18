Monday, Nov. 15 was grand opening day at Mike’s Discount Foods in the former Shopko Hometown building at 705 Northland Drive in Princeton. Mike’s Discount Foods was welcomed into the Princeton business community by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting that morning.
