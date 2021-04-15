Note: Memory Lane is published once every month and compiled by Luther Dorr with items from that month’s editions of the Princeton Union and Princeton Union-Eagle of 25, 50, 75, 100 and 125 years. ago.)
April, 1996 — Mayor Greg Furzland told the City Council he would be resigning at the end of June because he was moving out of the city.
A federal magistrate put a hold on former Princeton resident Casey Ramirez being released from a federal prison in Duluth because Ramirez still owed $48,190 of a $50,000 fine that was part of his two 20-year concurrent sentences in 1984.
The project of resurfacing LaGrande Avenue may be put on hold until 1999 to take advantage of federal funds. The project had already been delayed a year.
The PHS choir, including 85 students and nine chaperones, returned from a trip to New York City, The choir sang at the Old North Church in Boston, the Cathedral of St. John in New York City, the United Nations building, Carnegie Hall and at the base of the Statue of Liberty.
The Princeton School Board settled a contract with its secretaries and clerks at 6.91 percent for three years, but the district’s principal group requested mediation.
A facelift for the city’s oldest water tower, constructed in 1964 near what is known as Triangle Park, could cost as much as $230,000. The removal of lead-based paint would be a significant part of the project.
April, 1971 — Fingerhut Corporation honored 43 employees at a ceremony at its Princeton building. It was a first for the company that had operated in Princeton for 15 years.
The City Council heard a proposal from Myron Pettit to rent the admin building at the airport and take over the city’s gasoline concession there. He also talked of establishing a flying service.
The National Guard unit of Princeton received the Eisenhower Trophy as one of the state’s outstanding Guard units from 1970.
There was a rash of grass fires, the local fire department answering six such calls from Wednesday through Sunday the second week in April.
The loss was estimated at $175,000 when two Princeton businesses were destroyed in a fire, Both businesses, Cotten’s Automotive and Princeton Locker Plant, had planned open houses later that week. Plans were to rebuild both businesses.
Roger “Marty” Marturano, former owner of Schultz’s Buffalo House ini Zimmerman, was hired as the new manager of Rum River Golf Club.The clubhouse opened April 15 and the course was scheduled to open April 19.
The spread of Dutch Elm Disease in Minnesota was having an impact in Princeton. There were two cases ini 1968, none in 1969 and eight in 1970, said City Forester William Hansen.
Paul Giel, former star athlete at the University of Minnesota and sports director of WCCO Radio, was slated to be the speaker at the annual high school athletic banquet sponsored by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce and the school.
April, 1946 — The men of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Santiago gathered at the home of Paul F. Paulson last Monday afternoon for an old-fashioned woodcutting bee and put up enough wood to last throughout the coming year.
Robins arrived in Princeton for the opening of spring on March 21 and were seen on scores of lawns in the village and the farm homes, but it was not until this week that they appeared in large flocks of several hundred. Mrs. Will Dalchow of Princeton Township on Tuesday morning looked out in her yard to see almost a swarming blanket of robins. They literally covered the yard and hundreds were in the apple trees.
Princeton now has a Townsend club with a membership of 100. It was organized at the armory on April 2. Members of the organization are interested in the Townsend bill which they are attempting to get Congress to enact and which would provide for pensioning persons who retire from active business at the age of 60. Milaca has a strong Townsend club of 400 members.
Easter morning at 7 o’clock a sunrise service is to be conducted at Riverside Park to which everyone is invited. The Methodist, Congregational and Gospel Tabernacle churches have been working on the program.
A total of $697 was cleared at the basket social conducted by the Glendorado Community Club on last Friday evening. The money goes into the community hospital fund.
Tuesday, April 30, has been set as the date for the final big drive to complete the raising of funds for the community hospital. With $100,000 set as the top figure for paying for the construction and equipping it, and with $57,529 now paid into the fund, there remains the sum of $40,000 to be collected.
Mrs. Robert Odegard and her small son Stephen, accompanied by her mother Mrs.Geo. M Perkins of Chevy Chase, Md, arrived in Princeton on Friday. Mr. and Mrs. Odegard are making their home in the N.M. Lindgren residence, which they have purchased. Stephen bears a marked resemblance to his father.
April, 1921 — Odin Odegrad was in Minneapolis this week making arrangements for the acquisition of more Ford cars.
The Scenic Highway between Milaca and Princeton has been almost impassable for two weeks and still the heavy busses attempt their daily trips. Until the roads are in better condition it certainly seems that it would be well for the public to patronize those busses as little as possible. An attempt is being made to secure legislation which will compel the heavy busses and trucks to stay off the clay and gravel roads for a few weeks when all soil is softened by frost coming out of the ground.
One of the most delightful social events of the season was the Eastern Star dancing party in the armory Monday evening. One hundred and fifty invitations were issued and about 300 guests were present. The music was furnished by Lane’s Minneapolis orchestra.
On the night of April 26 the baseball boys will give their annual smoker prepatory to the opening of the season. (A week later it was reported that 175 attended.)
It will be well for automobile drivers to observe the state laws at least while driving through the streets of Princeton. The village marshal has his eyes open for violators and has orders from the council to arrest any person not complying with the laws. Cars have hitherto been driven at a reckless speed through he streets, some of them at night without either front or tail lights, to the imperilment of life.
The Ward Ashmore Transfer company is now operating a daily motor freight service between Minneapolis, Princeton and Milaca. in their big trucks they carry all kinds of freight, including livestock.. Mr. Ward says he took eight cows to Minneapolis the other day without the slightest difficulty.
That conditions are getting back to normal is indicated by the fact that tramps are beginning to appear in Princeton. On Tuesday Father Mayer gave one of those unfortunates a meal, and Mrs. George Staples fed another, or maybe it was the same person.
The Princeton Co-operative Creamery manufactured 135 tubs of butter last week and shipped 120. For a like period last year something like 96 tubs were made. This shows an increase worth noting.
April, 1896 — Unless there should be a late cold snap or a wet spring there will be more prairie chickens than ever next season. The woods are full of them. Now if the game wardens will only prevent unlawful shooting, the law-abiding sportsmen will be happy.
Little Joe Craig, while playing with a crowd of boys his own age, fell from a tree Monday and dislocated his elbow joint. The dislocation was immediately reduced and the little fellow is coming along nicely.
The meeting to make arrangements for a reading room in Princeton came off Tuesday evening and was well attended considering the numerous other meetings which were in progress at the same time. Dr. O.C. Tarbox was elected president.
The snowstorm last week played havoc with the mail routes running out of Princeton. Every carrier missed one trip and the mails were greatly delayed.
The water in the river reached a vey high stage Monday. The road east of the Red bridge was flooded to a depth of two feet in some places. The raise was continued from Saturday night to Monday night when a slight fall was noticeable. At one time it was felt that the West Branch bridge would go out but the ice broke up Sunday and went out without damage. The road across the flats south of town was rendered almost impassable during part of the day Monday.
Woodcock and Oakes have sold all their brick but have not yet completed the shipment. They report that they could easily have sold another million if they had them.
The horses attached to the Cambridge stage ran away and dumped the contents of the vehicle into the mud and water. The mail pouches look as if they had been rescued from a shipwreck.
