Princeton council members used a $75,000 transfer from the city’s liquor fund to trim a 2020 property tax levy increase.
City leaders unanimously approved a $2.51 million levy and a revised budget during their Dec. 12 meeting, which also included a Truth in Taxation hearing.
During a previous budget review workshop conducted earlier this month, Finance Director Steve Jackson provided council members with two options for the levy.
As originally presented, the planned levy would have included at 5.48% increase for 2019 property taxes payable in 2020, but Jackson presented an alternative to trim the increase to 2.33% via the fund transfer that was approved.
Each year cities are required to conduct a Truth in Taxation information meeting prior to setting a budget and levy for the following year.
Princeton city staff presents information about the proposed budget and levy, and public must be given reasonable time to ask questions and comment on the information presented. No taxpayers spoke during the Dec. 12 public hearing.
During a presentation prior to the hearing, Jackson provided a primer on how the property tax system works, and how government interacts with taxpayers.
Assessors in either Mille Lacs County or Sherburne County set proposed property values as of January 1 for the following year taxes based on comparable sales.
These values are sent to the respective county auditor who send out property-specific notices to owners notifying them of the valuation.
The city council conducts a Board of Review meeting in the spring of each year which is when residents can question and dispute the valuation.
Those values are then finalized and used for calculating proposed taxes.
The city and other governmental jurisdictions such as the county and school districts set their preliminary levy in September, Jackson explained.
Counties sends out parcel tax info based on the preliminary levies and cities and other jurisdictions conduct Truth in Taxation meetings prior to finalizing a levy.
Cities and other jurisdictions adopt their levy and budgets in December. Tax rates are calculated by counties based on adopted levies and earlier set valuations.
“We set our preliminary levy back in September,” Jackson said, referring to a Sept. 26 meeting where city leaders approved a proposed operating budget of $4.02 million, which translated into the initially proposed 5.48% levy increase.
A budget summary reviewed and unanimously approved by city leaders in September included a 1.5 percent general inflationary increase of $25,000 and cost-of-living employee wage increases totaling $70,000. Other wage and rate changes totaled more than $30,000 in the proposed budget.
The total tax levy has several factors that influence it. A property’s market value is established by the county assessor.
Another factor is a government entity’s total tax capacity. “The higher the tax capacity, the lower each individual’s tax burden,” Jackson explained, adding property tax classifications are set at the state level.
Other factors that influence a levy are property market value, which is established by sales and assessors, total tax capacity, property class rates, state aid, county budget and levy, and school district operating and voter-approved levies.
Princeton received an increase in local government aid for the coming year, and that money is helping the city maintain its levy at a lower amount, Jackson said.
Regarding the city’s budget, Jackson reported public safety continues to represent the largest portion of the total budget expenditures.
Public safety represents 44.28% of 2020 general fund expenditures, followed by general government (23.44%), public works (17.54%), and parks & recreation (7.63%).
Remaining expenditure categories account for 7.11% of expenditures.
Regarding specific budget categories, General Government and Public Safety have had steady increases over the last five levy and budge cycles.
“Public Works has done a good job of maintaining a fairly even level of total expenditures,” Jackson said.
Regarding general fund total expenditures by type, personnel costs make up the largest expense at 58.6% followed by services (23.6%), capital outlay (11%), and supplies (4.8%). Other expenditure categories and transfers (1.1% and 0.9%, respectively) make up the remaining 2020 general fund expenditures by type.
“The city is basically a service entity,” Jackson said. “We have police officers, firefighters, snowplow drivers. Personnel is by far our heaviest expenditure.”
Property taxes represent almost 50 percent of the general fund revenue in 2020, Jackson said, followed by intergovernmental revenue, state aids, and charges for services, fines, and forfeitures.
“Our revenues are fairly consistent, more so than expenditures,” Jackson said. “Taxes are consistently the highest revenue producer for the city of Princeton.”
Regarding the public safety portion of the budget, Mayor Brad Schumacher pointed out that the city does receive revenue from the Princeton School District.
That money pays for the liaison officers who work in the district’s buildings.
Jackson said the city gets more than $100,000 to fund the liaison officers.
“We are proposing just under a $60,000 general levy increase for 2020,” Jackson said, referring to the $2.10 million that was levied in 2019 with next year’s $2.16 million. The anticipated tax rate for 2020 is 64.47% compared to 70.32% in 2019.
Princeton’s final net tax capacity is anticipated to be $3.9 million, a final net tax capacity increase of 11.6% over last year.
Regarding tax impact, Jackson said, “If the valuation on your property stays the same as last year, which might not be likely, the taxes you would pay to the city would be 8.3% less than last year. That’s a very significant increase in valuation.”
After Schumacher closed the Truth In Taxation public hearing, Councilor Jules Zimmer made a motion to approve the official resolution to adopt the city’s revised 2019 and 2020 budget and tax levy.
Zimmer’s motion was seconded by Councilor Jack Edmonds, and unanimously approved by the rest of the city council.
