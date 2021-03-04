A life-changing ALC injury has inspired a Princeton High School soccer player to share his love of the game with some of Princeton’s youngest residents.
Noah Feneis and his Princeton Tiger soccer teammates are developing a soccer camp for children 4-7 that they hope will build a passion for soccer among the community’s younger children.
Called “Little Boots,” the camp will be a student-led program with soccer players from the PHS Tigers varsity and junior varsity teams teaching the kids about soccer.
Noah was an eighth grader playing on the JV team in the fall of 2019 when a collision with a goalkeeper ended his season. Noah tore his ACL and was in rehab for about nine months.
It was during those nine months that Noah began coaching his young brother and working on the finer points of soccer.
At the same time, Noah said he had so much time to think about the things in his life, including how his teammates were going above and beyond the call of duty in being supportive of him through his rehab process.
“I wanted to give back to my teammates for their support,” Noah said.
That’s when the idea of the soccer camp was born.
With the help and support of his parents, and the approval from Princeton’s Community Education leaders, Little Boots became a reality.
Later this summer, high school soccer players and young soccer enthusiasts will gather on the field for the Little Boots camp.
Noah says it’s an important step for youth soccer.
“I looked at all the sports in the community, and there is nothing in soccer for the 4-7 age group,” Noah said.
“Our hope is to build the popularity of soccer in Princeton and give young kids an athletic outlet that are too young for other sports, like football or hockey,” he said.
The Little Boots plan calls for eight sessions with the student-athlete coaching staff. The participants will get a free jersey with their paid registration.
“Proceeds from registration will go towards the high school soccer booster club and the Princeton athletic programs,” Noah said.
On a personal note, Noah returned to the pitch for his freshman season in the fall of 2020 and made the varsity team as a ninth grader.
Noah’s Tiger team won the conference title and finished second at sections, just a game shy of reaching the state soccer tournament.
“It was good to be back with the team,” Noah said.
Now Noah is looking forward to being back together with his team before the start of his sophomore season as they teach the finer points of soccer to Princeton’s youth.
For more information and registration information, visit the Little Boots website at www.littlebootsmn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.