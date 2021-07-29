One person died and two people were injured following a Thursday, July 22 explosion on Princeton’s north side that littered the surrounding area with wood, glass, and other debris.
The explosion occurred shortly after noon at a residence at 1009 Eighth Avenue North in Princeton.
The blast killed 85-year-old Eugene Meyer of Princeton. His 59-year-old son John Meyer was rescued from the basement of the home. Eugene Meyer’s granddaughter Leah, age 39, was blown out a front window.
A gas leak is the suspected cause of the fire and a crew from CenterPoint Energy was on scene at the home for about 24 hours. However, the investigation into the cause of the explosion remained active as of Tuesday, July 27 as officials with the Princeton Police department, Princeton Fire & Rescue Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal were still working with evidence and conducting witness interviews.
Family members said new appliances- specifically a washer and dryer- were delivered to the Meyer home earlier in the morning of July 22.
It was when Eugene Meyer turned on the stove shortly after noon to make lunch that the house exploded, family members said.
The original call came in to the Mille Lacs County 911 Center at 12:12 p.m. A 911 dispatcher stated that multiple calls had come in reporting the explosion. Princeton Fire & Rescue and Princeton Police immediately responded to the scene. Princeton Public Utilities were on scene to cut off electricity to the house. Gas lines leading into the home were also shut off.
By late afternoon, a investigator from the State Fire Marshal was on scene. The Office of Pipeline Safety was also at the scene, the fire marshals office said.
Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick and Princeton Fire Chief Ron Lawrence were two of the first emergency services personnel on the scene. Just minutes after arriving on scene Lawrence was relaying a report that one victim was inside the collapsed residence. They arrived to find the home collapsed and fully involved with fire and heavy smoke billowing from the scene. Two victims- John and Leah Meyer- had made their way out of the home. They were transported to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton with unknown injuries. A third adult victim was still inside the structure. That person was the deceased, Eugene Meyer.
The fire was contained quickly, but firefighters remained at the scene into the evening.
Assisting Princeton Fire and Police departments were Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, Baldwin Fire Department, Milaca Fire Department, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Princeton Public Works, Princeton Utility Company and Center Point Energy.
