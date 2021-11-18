On Saturday, Nov. 6, Heavenly Fresh, a local health restaurant located minutes from Rum River, opened its doors to the Princeton community. Longtime residents David and Lisa Shilo served more than 100 customers in 10 hours.
The newly established restaurant offers organic smoothies, fresh-made soups and paninis, crushed fruit bowls, power toast and many more grab ‘n’ go options.
“Our goal is to serve food that has minimal added ingredients, no artificial ingredients, and hopefully in the freshest form possible,” Lisa said.
What sets Heavenly Fresh apart is that it offers nutritious and filling food and drinks, all the while priding itself on being family built and owned.
To keep costs down, the family did as much renovating as possible on their own. The Shilos’ two daughters learned how to tile floors, lay vinyl planking and dedicated countless hours to make their family dream come true. Thanks to modern technology, the Shilos’ son also helped, even though he resides in Texas.
In 2006, the Shilos moved from New Jersey to Minnesota to give their children a simpler lifestyle. Since then, Lisa has been home-schooling their four children and taking care of her parents and in-laws, to whom she and her husband became caregivers.
Twenty years prior to the opening of Heavenly Fresh, Lisa owned a gourmet shop in New Jersey with her mom and brother. After four years, the business closed its doors due to family health issues and the fact that Lisa wanted to be a stay-at-home mom and home-school her children.
“As a home-school family, we knew that we wanted to build a future for our children and the whole family; therefore we began to narrow down what we are capable of doing, our talents, and what we enjoy,” Lisa said.
As a family, the Shilos dedicate much of their time to eating healthy and staying fit. This involves biking, walking, hiking and making the most of the outdoors.
“Our family strives to get healthy from the inside out. We began creating foods that are not only good for you but taste good as well,” Lisa said.
In the future, David and Lisa hope to eventually use local resources for as many of their products as possible. Currently they are using many different sources, including purchasing online. Deciding where to purchase ingredients and products has proven to be a challenge.
The recent opportunity to open their restaurant doors to the Princeton community has been a dream come true for David, Lisa and their four children. With their hard work and effort matched with the support of their landlord and community, the Shilos look forward to continuously serving delicious and healthy food options.
