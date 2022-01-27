The ghost of the Public Utilities Commission Past reared its head Thursday, Jan. 13.
The Princeton City Council was considering appointments to city boards and commissions that night.
Making such appointments is usually a process that takes a minute or so, oftentimes less.
But when it came to appointing a commissioner to the PUC, nearly an hour ticked off the clock before Dan Erickson was reappointed to the commission.
Along the way, it was insinuated that the city is controlled by puppet masters, the mayor flip-flops, and some councilors fell for a former mayor’s alleged vendetta against the PUC “hook, line, and sinker.”
The conversation started when the council discussed filling the three-year term on the PUC held by Dan Erickson that expired at the end of 2021.
Mayor Thom Walker publicly supported appointing Carrie Peterson to the position. However, when he came to the Jan. 13 meeting of the council, he had changed his mind in favor of reappointing Erickson.
“I initially agreed to have Carrie Peterson on the PUC,” Walker told members of the council.
But since a Jan. 6 council workshop where Walker initially favored a Carrie Peterson appointment, he had a change of mind.
Walker said between the Jan. 6 workshop and Jan. 13 council meeting, he spent 12 hours talking to eight or nine people from within the community about the appointment.
“I have now changed my mind,” Walker said.
Walker’s opinion was important because Councilpersons Jules Zimmer and Vicki Hallin supported a reappointment of Erickson, while councilpersons Jenny Gerold and Jeff Reynolds supported new blood on the commission and the appointment of Carrie Peterson.
“It’s not that I’m opposed to Carrie being on there, but I am finding out the value of Dan Erickson to the PUC,” Walker said. “That’s where I am.”
Gerold shared that she had quite a bit to say about Walker’s decision, and accused the mayor of going back on his word, which was the support he showed for Peterson at the Jan. 6 workshop.
Walker said he was having difficulty with making a decision regarding the appointment and appreciated having the week between the workshop and council meeting to think about it.
“Why are you people scared of change?” Gerold asked Walker, Hallin and Zimmer with a question that appeared to set off some metaphorical fireworks.
The question was asked because Erickson sat on a PUC Board that oversaw the independent utility when voters in 2020 went to the polls to consider a ballot question to eliminate the Princeton Public Utilities Commission.
Voters overwhelmingly supporting keeping the PUC 1,451-615. Erickson also voted to disband a PUC program to give the city payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT), a program that had been in place for over 40 years that annually paid $52,500 to the city.
Gerold asked the council members “who are afraid of change” if they were happy that the PUC board voted to discontinue the PILOT program.
Zimmer told Gerold if she was looking for a yes or no answer, that wasn’t going to happen.
Zimmer then followed Gerold’s question up with, “Are you happy with your decision to put the removal of the commission on the ballot?”
That grew into a whole heated discussion about past politics, the 2020 ballot question and those who formerly sat on the PUC board.
“During the whole process it was very unfortunate that the council voted to fall into the former mayor’s (Brad Schumacher) trap of his vendetta against the PUC and the commission,” Zimmer said.
“You fell for it hook, line, and sinker,” he told Gerold. “You’re still at it and it’s gotta stop.”
Zimmer went on to say that the ballot question sabotaged negotiations between the PUC board and City Council, which was close to a deal to reinstate PILOT, but not at the $52,500 paid for years.
Gerold went on to say that Dan Erickson “voted to stop paying the city the PILOT because he hated the mayor — that’s why Dan shouldn’t be reappointed.”
Hallin said Gerold was beating a dead horse and the city has to move forward from its two-year nightmare.
“I have faith that, moving forward, (Erickson) is the man we need at the helm to bridge this gap, to build this bridge, and move forward,” Hallin said.
Gerold disagreed, and even quoted Walker as saying that Erickson makes decisions the council doesn’t always agree with.
Gerold then made a recommendation that in the future the council makes its appointments in the same meeting that the appointments are discussed.
“So eight to nine puppet masters are not making decisions,” Gerold said, referencing the number of people Walker earlier said he consulted in making the decision to switch his support from Carrie Peterson to Dan Erickson for the PUC appointment.
The statement heated up the conversation once again.
“Did you just call me a puppet?” Walker tersely asked Gerold. “You just called me a puppet.”
“You said ‘puppet master,’” Walker said, beating forcefully on the dais with each spoken word. “And you directed it at me.”
A vote on the appointments soon followed.
Dan Erickson was appointed by a 3-2 vote, with Hallin, Walker and Zimmer voting in the affirmative.
