Former Princeton AD Rita Rislund inducted into the state activities administrators hall of fame

A longtime activities director has been honored for her dedication Princeton’s student athletes.
Rita Rislund, who worked in the Princeton School District for 34 years, was inducted Tuesday, March 29 into the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrator Association’s hall of fame.
Rislund is known as a trailblazer in the advancement of opportunities for girls in athletics.
A 1962 graduate of Detroit Lakes High School, Rislund is credited with starting the girls track program at Fargo North High School in Fargo, North Dakota where she was a student teacher while attending Moorhead State University.
Princeton High School is the one and only school at which Rislund worked. It was at PHS where, in 1968, Rislund was one of five area physical education instructors who formed a conference in which girls could participate in volleyball, basketball, and track.
“There were no female sports,” Rislund recalled in a video produced for the hall of fame induction by the MnIAAA.
Rislund became the coach of those first PHS girls volleyball, basketball, and track teams. She was also the cheerleader advisor.
“I was a jack of all trades,” she said.
It’s through the connections with these female student athletes that Rislund earned the nickname, “Riz.”
Rislund said that through her 34-year career, she hopes she was able to instill in all the students that she had that she was a fair person who gave every single participant an opportunity to be successful.
After retiring as the Princeton High School AD in 2002, Rislund continued to stay involved in high school athletics.
She worked as a high school girls volleyball referee and continued to work track meets.
“I have been at state track meets as an official for about 50 years,” Rislund said.
In 2014 she was recognized as an outstanding official by the Coaches association.
During her 34 years as activities director at Princeton High School, Rislund was a chair of the Rum River Conference, Chair of the 7AA committee, founding member of the “Women in Sports Leadership” at the Minnesota State High School League. According to the MnIAAA, Rislund also served as a member of the representative assembly and ad hoc committees on rules for the MSHSL.
Rislund ran many tournaments on the conference, sub-section and section levels and was a part of writing the activities handbook at Princeton High School.
“The day I got to be an athletic director was the start of the most rewarding job I ever had,” Rislund said.
Rislund was honored Tuesday, March 29 at the MnIAAA’s annual convention in St. Cloud.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
