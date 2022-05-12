 Skip to main content
Firearm safety volunteer receives award for 30 years of service

Kenny Christianson
Kenny Christianson, volunteer with the Firearm Safety Training program in Princeton for 30 years, accepting his award presented by a DNR officer

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Firearm safety instructor Kenny Christianson was the recipient of an award for 30 years of service as a volunteer on Monday, May 2.

Christianson was presented with the award during a regularly scheduled firearm safety training class by a DNR officer.

The DNR thanks their volunteer instructors for their work by handing out awards depending upon the amount of time each volunteer is with the program.

Christianson started volunteering in 1992 with the intention of starting a shooting program for Boys Scouts called Venture Scouting.

“Part of being qualified to lead that program, I needed to be a firearm safety instructor. I needed to be certified by the NRA as a handgun instructor and a range safety officer. So I went through the NRA programs to do that,” Christianson said. “That program lasted a few years, and like many programs, it kind of petered out, but that’s how I got started.”

Now 30 years later, Christianson still teaches the firearm safety training course for local youth.

When asked about his time as a volunteer and receiving the award, Christianson said he enjoyed the time he has spent with the program, but he is not a fan of being recognized.

“I just go out and do things, and getting an award for that is OK, but I’m not going out of my way, I’m not doing anything special or above and beyond; I’m just showing up,” Christianson said. “Maybe that’s one of the things about life, that you just have to show up. If you don’t show up, you don’t get anything done, and I’ve been showing up for about 30 years.”

The award Christianson received was a framed photo of a dog waiting at a door next to a resting hunting rifle. The purpose of the award is explained at the bottom of the frame.

