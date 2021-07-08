Highway 95 map.jpg

This graphic shows the portion of Highway 95 that will be closed and a detour around it.

Drivers traveling between Princeton and Cambridge will be greeted by four months of road construct beginning this week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is improving the commute between Princeton and Cambridge, while also improving infrastructure in the area.

Work got underway Tuesday, July 6, with delays expected through the end of October, according to MnDOT.

Motorists can expect delays on Highway 95 from west of Wyanett to west of Cambridge as crews reconstruct 12 miles of asphalt road surface, replace 17 underground pipes, install a left-turn lane at Isanti County Road 10, and construct a new single-lane roundabout at Highway 47 at the Pine Brook intersection known asbeing the home of EC’s Corner and the Pine Brook Inn.

Motorists can expect these impacts for the full duration of this four-month project through October 31, according to MnDOT.

As part of the project, Highway 95 will close to through traffic between Isanti County Road 15 and west Cambridge. This will impact the towns of Wyanett, Pine Brook and Walbo.

Motorists are asked to follow a signed detour along County Road 15, County Road 6/Highway 47, and Highway 65 back to Highway 95 Cambridge. However, Highway 95 will be open to those who live, work or visit within the closed work zone.

Highway 47 will be open to through traffic while crews construct sections of the roundabout at

Highway 95 in Pine Brook. Motorists are asked slow down and be prepared to stop, expect changes and follow construction signs through the roundabout work zone.

When complete in late October, the $8.8 million project will provide a smoother road surface, improve storm water drainage, and improve access and safety along 12 miles of Highway 95, MnDOT stated.

For Highway 95 construction information, maps and to sign-up for project email updates go here.

