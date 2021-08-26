A Princeton-based group that helps connect patients and families suffering from memory-loss diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease is reopening Sept. 2.
Connections Memory Cafe meets from 10-11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month in the Princeton Civic Center, 503 N. Ninth St.
The cafe serves people with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other memory-loss diseases, according to volunteer Carol Hulett, who organizes the event with her husband, John. It focuses on seniors suffering from the disease to provide them and their caregivers a place to relax and have fun among their peers.
“Everyone in the room is basically on the same journey,” John said. “Different elements or different places in that journey, but doing the same thing — dealing with and living with memory loss.”
The event usually starts with refreshments and time to visit. They then host some kind of activity, which can range from a fun craft to a presentation on history around Princeton, according to Carol.
“Anything that will help get them into conversation and engaging, because Alzheimer and dementia people tend to, sometimes, withdraw,” Carol said.
Having a place to meet with other people dealing with memory loss is important, because everyone understands when a family member might act out due to their disease. Carol referenced one woman who used to come with her husband, because it was the only time they could go out together.
“Everybody just understands, because they’re all doing it,” John said.
The space and most of the materials are donated to the cafe, which is free of charge, though donations are welcome.
The cafe first got started in the spring of 2019, but was forced to shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, just when the group was starting to hit its stride with regular visitors.
The Huletts got involved after Carol experienced dealing with her mother’s Alzheimer’s.
“There’s a lot of things that I thought, ‘Gee, if I had just known that, I could have helped my mom better,’” Carol said.
More information can be found by calling the Huletts at 763-290-2228.
