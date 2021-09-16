Princeton took another step toward the 19th Avenue street extension, accepting bids for the project Sept. 9.
The Princeton City Council accepted a bid for just over $1 million for the construction of a road that will link 19th Avenue to 21st Avenue.
Princeton opened seven bids Sept. 2. The lowest bid was from Douglass-Kerr Underground, LLC which bid just over $1.1 million. The highest bid came in at just over $1.7 million. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $1.67 million, according to city documents.
In total the project is estimated to cost just over $1.4 million, including the design, testing and administrative costs. The city received a $575,000 business development public infrastructure grant to help fund the project.
The final project will include a 3,600-foot extension consisting of a two-lane road with curb, gutter and storm sewers from 19th Avenue to the existing end point of 21st Avenue. The project will include an 8-foot trail on the west side and street lighting.
New animal impound
Princeton approved a new animal control contract with Andover company North Metro Animal Care and Control for impounding loose animals.
The previous contractor, the Princeton Veterinary Clinic, was no longer interested in continuing the impounding contract, according to Police Chief Todd Frederick. No clinic in the area was interested in contracting for animal impound, he said.
“I did visit the site,” Frederick said. “It’s an extremely nice, well-kept site and looking at some of the other things they offer, I think this will be a good fit for us. Obviously the drawback would be — don’t get your animal impounded or you drive to Andover to pickup your impounded dog or cat.”
The facility will be able to drive out to pick up the animals, but due to the long drive the city is purchasing the kennels at the veterinarian clinic to use as a temporary holding location for the animals. North Metro also can pick up animals themselves if they are found and contained somewhere like a resident’s backyard, Frederick said.
They also have a veterinarian that can microchip animals, and the business is considering writing a grant to help the Princeton Police Department to purchase a microchip reader, Frederic said.
The council also approved a CIP request from the Princeton Police Department to purchase critical response tactical body gear from Streicher’s Law Enforcement Equipment. The city had budgeted $44,500 for the gear and the department was quoted at $44,496.89.
Four-wheeler grant application
The council also approved applying for a non-matching grant from East Central Energy Trust for up to $10,000. The grant would help pay for replacing a UTV at the Wyanett Station. The current four-wheeler there is old, unreliable and often requires repairs, according to city documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.