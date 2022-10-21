Squad cars a seen in front of 410 S. Sixth Street in Princeton where crime tape from both the Princeton Police Department and Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office cordon off access to the scene of an Oct. 20, 2022 shooting.
An alleged dispute between two longtime neighbors has resulted in a Princeton man being charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Princeton’s south side on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Austin L. Carlson, 42 of Princeton, was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court on Friday, Oct. 21 with attempted murder in the second degree with intent but not premeditation.
The shooting occurred at 410 S. Sixth Street in Princeton, which is also the address listed for shooting suspect Carlson. Carlson has lived at the residence alongside the shooting victim for about 11 years, court records state.
Princeton Police received a 911 call at 1:29 p.m. Oct. 20, reporting a disturbance and the firing of one gunshot at 410 6th Avenue South, according to Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick said.
Responding emergency services personnel arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old male with injuries from a gunshot, Frederick said.
Life saving measures were performed by law enforcement and medical personnel before the victim was transported to M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, the chief said.
Carlson was arrested at the scene without incident and eventually transported to the county jail in Milaca, he added.
A criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court on the afternoon of Oct. 21 shed more light on the shooting incident.
A Princeton police officer and a Mille Lacs County deputy were the first law enforcement on the scene. The gunshot victim was located by law enforcement at the top of the stairs of the two-story home. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds- one to his chest and the other to his abdomen, the complaint states. The officer and the deputy carried the victim down the stairs and then outside into an ambulance where he was treated for his gunshot wounds.
Carlson was taken to the Princeton hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Princeton police station, reports state.
A police department investigator at the scene located the suspected gun in a gun case on a table in the kitchen/dining room area of the residence.
The investigation into the shooting found that Carlson and the shooting victim had allegedly been arguing outside the residence. A witness alleged that Carlson shot the victim twice near a car parked in the back yard of the residence.
In an interview with two investigators at the Princeton police station, Carlson alleged that the victim shoved him multiple times during a verbal argument.
Carlson told investigators he initially pulled a knife on the victim, which caused the victim to become aggressive, Carlson alleged.
According to court records, Carlson told the investigators that the two men ended up on the ground. It was then that he instructed a third individual to retrieve the gun from inside the home.
The two men continued their scuffle with the victim preventing Carlson from entering Carlson’s home, he allegedly told investigators.
That’s when Carlson told investigators that he shot the victim “Once in the gut,” the complaint states.
Carlson alleges that after being shot, the victim took two more steps towards him.
The complaint states that Carlson told investigators that he then aimed higher and shot the male victim a second time in the upper chest,
According to the criminal complaint, Carlson allegedly told investigators the shooting victim never possessed a weapon of any kind.
