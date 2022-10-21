Princeton Shooting 10-20-22
Squad cars a seen in front of 410 S. Sixth Street in Princeton where crime tape from both the Princeton Police Department and Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office cordon off access to the scene of an Oct. 20, 2022 shooting.

 Chloe Smith | Union-Times

An alleged dispute between two longtime neighbors has resulted in a Princeton man being charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Princeton’s south side on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Austin L. Carlson, 42 of Princeton, was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court on Friday, Oct. 21 with attempted murder in the second degree with intent but not premeditation.

