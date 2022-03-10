Allina outlines transition of labor, delivery services out of Cambridge

With the relocation of labor and delivery services from Cambridge Medical Center to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids beginning May 11, due to a state statute implemented in June 2021, a public hearing must be held prior to relocation of services.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division and Cambridge Medical Center, part of Allina Health, held an online public hearing on Feb. 22.
Participating in the public forum included Maria King, interim MDH health regulations director; Kelly Spratt, president of Cambridge Medical Center; Dr. Lisa Saul, president, Mother Baby Clinical Service Line at Allina Health; and Dr. Brian Palmer, vice president, Mental Health and Addiction Clinical Service Line at Allina Health.
In January, Allina Health announced its plans to replace Cambridge Medical Center with a new, state-of-the-art hospital and clinic facilities. The new medical center will feature inpatient beds, an emergency department, operating rooms and expanded outpatient services to respond to patients’ needs, including significant investments in new outpatient mental health and addiction services. The new facilities, which will include the Allina Health Cambridge Clinic, are anticipated to open in early 2025; however, Spratt said the location of the new facility will be announced at a later date.
As part of the future plans for Cambridge Medical Center, the decision has been made to shift inpatient obstetrical services to The Mother Baby Center at Mercy Hospital effective May 11. However, OB/GYNs and pediatricians at Cambridge Medical Center and Allina Health Cambridge and Isanti Clinics will continue to provide prenatal and postnatal care and gynecology surgery services for patients locally. It was also noted the new medical center will not have inpatient mental health beds, but plans are being made to increase outpatient mental health services.
King explained MDH’s role in the process is to make sure the public meeting is held and the public’s questions are answered, but to not change, delay or prevent the proposed changes for closure or relocation of services.
“This meeting provides an opportunity for us, as your state health department, to offer a forum for transparency, listening and understanding the differing opinions and perspectives surrounding such important decisions such as this one that will effect your health care services in your community,” King said.
Spratt said Allina Health remains committed to the Cambridge community.
“We have strong roots and a strong history here in Cambridge and we are committed to continuing that investment in the community by providing high quality to this region for many, many, decades to come,” Spratt said.
Spratt explained the current Cambridge Medical Center was originally built in the 1950s with expansions in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘90s. A recent assessment of the facility revealed areas of significant need for upgrades and improvements.
“We’ve come to the conclusion that it would just be cost effective for us to build a brand new facility to create this state-of-the-art environment; to be able to both provide care to the community and to receive care at the same time,” Spratt said.
Labor and delivery services
Saul, who has been with Allina Health for 17 years, said Allina has partnered with the providers in the Cambridge community for safe transport and safe care when needed for higher risk patients.
Saul said most Allina Health hospitals are seeing a decline in birth.
“For starters, women are delaying their pregnancies until later in life, which tends to make those pregnancies somewhat higher risk,” Saul said. “The delivery and the birth rate is dropping, not just in the state of Minnesota but nationwide, so we’re seeing a decline in birth volumes at all the hospitals within Allina Health, but especially in some of our smaller facilities.”
Saul said where people are choosing to deliver their babies is changing.
Saul said she is seeing a higher level of people willing to travel for birthing and delivery services to have more conveniences available to them.
“As part of the future plan for Cambridge Medical Center, we have made the difficult decision to shift inpatient labor and delivery services at Cambridge Medical Center to The Mother Baby Center at Mercy, which is in Coon Rapids,” Saul said.
Saul said patients will still have access to the emergency department in Cambridge for OB emergency cases and two OBGYN’s will remain in the community to care for patients. Outpatient newborn care and pediatric services will remain in place at the Cambridge and Isanti clinics.
