Adoptions, fostering slow at Ruff Start Rescue

All it takes to help are open arms and a loving heart
When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck Ruff Start Rescue two years ago, people stepped up to help the Princeton-baaed animal rescue by adopting and fostering pets.
COVID-19 was Ruff Start Rescue’s silver lining, says Azure Davis, founder and executive director of Ruff Start Rescue.
“As people were staying at home, everyone wanted a pet, and everyone wanted to foster,” Davis said.
However, that hasn’t been the case in the past 60 days.
As the two-year anniversary of the pandemic has come and gone, so has much of the adoption and fostering activity at Ruff Start Rescue.
Adoptions have slowed, as have the number of people stepping up to foster the cats, dogs, and critters coming into the rescue, says Azure Davis, founder and executive director of Ruff Start Rescue.
“It’s concerning,” Davis said.
The cause of the decline in adoptions and people shying away from fostering animals isn’t known, Davis said.
“Maybe its that people returning to work, or maybe its fear related to inflation,” she said.
Whatever the reason, people in the Princeton area are about to see a stepped-up campaign to recruit new pet owners and fosters.
Why Princeton? Because most animals that are transported to rescue from out-of-state facilities are brought to the rescue office in Princeton, making pickups for fosters and meet-and-greets with potential adoptees easier because they would live in the Princeton area.
In addition, all veterinary care that foster animals receive takes place at the rescue office in Princeton. This makes it easy for fosters to get their animals up to date on vetting before adoption, because they’re staying local for appointments instead of having to drive to the Twin Cities or partner clinics.
“The closer one lives to Princeton, the easier it is,” Davis said.
In the coming weeks, takeout pizza boxes from Pizza Barn in Princeton will carry flyers recruiting new partners with Ruff Start Rescue. In addition, posters hung at Princeton businesses will help in the recruitment process.
Most people can be a foster to a rescue animal, or adopt a cat, dog or critter from Ruff Start Rescue.
“All it takes are open arms and a loving heart,” Davis said.
Take Katie Snyder, for example.
Snyder and her family is currently serving as a foster to Augustin, a four-month-old terrier/collie mix who came from a reservation in South Dakota.
The Snyders have three dogs of their own and regularly have a number of foster pets.
Snyder started with Ruff Start Rescue in 2010 as a bookkeeper.
“But that wasn’t hands-on enough for me,” Katie Snyder joked.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Snyders started fostering.
Many dogs have now graduated to being Ruff Start adoptees after being fostered by the Snyders.
As a foster, a person can expect to choose the animal you want to care for, and be involved in the process of ensuring potential adoptive families are good fits for their foster animals.
“Getting to choose who will be a good fit and being involved in choosing a good family makes being a foster easier,” Katie Snyder said.
There is also no cost to being a foster, other than one’s personal time, and mileage costs going to the Princeton center for vet check-ups or meet-and-greets with potential adoptees. Ruff Start Rescue does not pay mileage.
All veterinary expenses the animal incurs during its time in rescue are paid for by Ruff Start and supplies, like food, crates, bowls, litter boxes, toys, are all provided by Ruff Start Rescue.
With Ruff Start Rescue taking in 3,400 animals per year(65% dogs, 35% cats), a need for fosters and adoptees exists, Azure Davis said.
If you would like to foster an animal, reach out to Ruff Start Rescue at foster@ruffstartrescue.org.
Information on adopting a dog, cat, or critter from Ruff start Recue is available online at www.ruffstartrescue.org.
