Princeton Youth Hockey Jamboree to honor Bryan Opskar

MN warriors logo.jpg

Minnesota Warriors Hockey logo.

Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud to play in jamboree honoring Opskar

Bryan Opskar.jpg

Bryan Opskar to be remembered during the Princeton Youth Hockey Jamboree on Saturday, Oct. 29 during the Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud hockey game against Princeton hockey coaches.  Photo of Bryan Opskar’s official military portrait.

Princeton Youth Hockey is gearing up for four days of hockey from Oct. 27 - 30 as a part of the Annual Youth Hockey Bantam and Peewee A Jamboree at the Princeton Ice Arena with 13 youth hockey teams preparing to take over Princeton’s streets for the event.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

