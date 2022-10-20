Princeton Youth Hockey Jamboree to honor Bryan Opskar

Bryan Opskar to be remembered during the Princeton Youth Hockey Jamboree on Saturday, Oct. 29 during the Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud hockey game against Princeton hockey coaches. Photo of Bryan Opskar’s official military portrait.
Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud to play in jamboree honoring Opskar
Princeton Youth Hockey is gearing up for four days of hockey from Oct. 27 - 30 as a part of the Annual Youth Hockey Bantam and Peewee A Jamboree at the Princeton Ice Arena with 13 youth hockey teams preparing to take over Princeton’s streets for the event.
The event will be held in remembrance of 1991 Princeton High School graduate and Marine Sgt. Bryan Opskar.
Opskar spent his life growing up in Princeton playing both youth and high school hockey and football.
After graduating from high school, Opskar played junior hockey for two years with the Tri Metro Whalers from Anoka then the Kings of Fargo - Moorhead where he was recruited to play for Concordia College in Moorhead from 1993-94.
In 1998 Opskar joined the Marine Corp. where he served his first four years stationed in Twenty-nine Palms, California. During that time he served two deployments - one to Okinawa, Japan and the other to Iraq.
In 2004 he re-enlisted and moved to Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. Soon after, in March of 2005, Opskar was deployed to Iraq and assigned to the Second Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Second Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force. It was during that deployment while on a combat operation Opskar was killed in action in July of 2005.
After Opskar’s death, his long-time friend Curt Wilson reached out to Opskar’s family to tell them that the two had both been deployed in Iraq at the same time in the same place in 2003.
Wilson, who attended high school and played hockey with Opskar, later went on to announce the first recipient of the Unsung Hero Award through the Princeton hockey programs in honor of Opskar. The award is now presented to a Princeton boys high school hockey player who leads by example without boasting and does his job without question.
Now, Wilson works on the growth of the Minnesota Warriors hockey program in St. Cloud.
The Minnesota Warriors hockey program works to give disabled, wounded, or injured U.S. veterans a therapeutic and recreational experience through playing hockey. The program works in tandem with the USA Hockey’s disabled veterans program to train and encourage those with physical disabilities incurred from their service to the United States.
Wilson successfully extended the Minnesota Warriors to the St. Cloud area in 2018. By 2021, the St. Cloud Warriors gained 62 players. For his work with the Minnesota Warriors, Wilson was recognized as the USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the year in the summer of 2021.
Continuing to honor his long-time friend, Wilson and the Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud will be visiting the Princeton Ice Arena during the Princeton Youth Hockey Jamboree on Saturday, Oct. 29 to play a hockey game against the Princeton Youth Hockey and Princeton High School hockey coaches from 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.
During the game, a presentation will be given in honor of Opskar and the Minnesota Warriors team. The Princeton High School girls hockey team will also hold the Chuck-A-Puck contest.
The Princeton Ice Arena is home to all Princeton hockey teams alongside all of Becker and Big Lake hockey teams. The arena, with Opskar’s hockey jersey displayed in a place of honor, is located at 511 Ice Arena Drive in Princeton.
Admission to the Minnesota Warriors- St. Cloud hockey game against Princeton hockey coaches is free and open to the public. To learn more about the Minnesota Warriors, visit their website at www.mnwarriors.com .
