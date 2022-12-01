Head Coach: Brian Hellman
2021-2022 season: Last season for the Tigers on the mats featured a big change as the Princeton wrestling team was moved to what was arguably the toughest section in Class AA.
That difference led to some tough match ups night in and night out for the Tigers last year before the team bowed out in the Section 6AA team tournament.
“We probably didn’t do as well as we liked to have but the competition in the section was extremely tough,” said coach Brian Hellman. “We competed well but it was just that we had some extremely tough teams in there last year.”
While ending the team season prior to state, Tyler Wells, Ethan Ballweber and Kaden Olson all made the state tournament with Wells claiming yet another title. The state championship at 132 pounds was his third of his career, all at different weight classes.
Ballweber also medaled in the tournament as the junior came in fifth for 138.
Key returners: Though losing Olson to graduation, both Wells and Ballweber are back for the Tigers into the new season.
Hellman expects big things from the duo.
“They are going to be absolute hammers for us,” he said. “It’s nice to have guys like that you can count on. You don’t have that too often on your team.”
Along with the two standout wrestlers, both committed to wrestle at the next level, will be a plethora of other returning talent.
“We’ve got some great experience back,” said Hellman.
Levi Thompson and James Kohl look to handle the lower weights, with a combination of Wells, Ballweber, Noah Vanderbeek, Parker Adkins and Will Schultz shoring up the middle of the order for the Tigers.
In the mix to fill some of the heavier weights, senior Riley Paetznick-Huhtala will factor in at 220, said Hellman.
What to watch for: With a lot back for the team from last season, the biggest thing will be to see how the team comes together, said Hellman.
“The biggest thing will be how guys come together as a team… It will take the first couple weekends of matches to see that.”
Expectations remain high for the Tigers to figure it out as wrestling media polls have Princeton sitting just outside the top-10 of Class AA rankings.
