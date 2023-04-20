Princeton volunteers honored for distinguished service

Distinguished volunteers from every corner of Princeton gathered together for the annual Distinguished Service Award dinner on Tuesday, April 11 at the Princeton VFW Post #806.
The event, which is sponsored by the Princeton Ambassadors Program, serves as a way to recognize the hard work and service to others by the many volunteers in the community.
The event began with words from Princeton Mayor Thom Walker honoring those who give themselves to better the community.
“I’ve always been impressed with the volunteers here in Princeton mostly because I value someone who gives their time and resources to help others. There’s another reason too. The amount of volunteers and the amount of effort, caring, giving, passion, time, expertise, and collaboration make Princeton a great place to live,” Walker said.
In total, 12 organizations recognized its members or volunteers including the Princeton Ambassador Program, the Princeton Lions, American Legion Post #216 and its Auxiliary, the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the Princeton Pantry, VFW Post # 806 and its Auxiliary, Sterling Pointe Senior Living, the Mille Lacs County Historical Society, Princeton Civic Betterment Club, and Kinship Youth of Princeton.
Below are the names of the members and volunteers recognized during the Distinguished Service Awards Dinner listed in the order presented during the dinner.
Princeton Ambassador Program: Martha Aschlager of Sterling Pointe Senior Living was recognized for her continued support of the program and willingness to allow the Ambassador program to utilize Sterling Pointe’s spaces for some of its events.
Sterling Pointe Senior Living: Princeton High School students Graham Anderson, Hannah Mongeau, Anna Hamvas, Ella Conners, and Dylan Foede were recognized for the hours they spent volunteering at Sterling Pointe teaching the residents technology skills.
Princeton Lions Club: Pete Kleingratner was awarded the Lion of the Year award. He has been a member of the Lions for 50 years and always goes the extra mile, according to Steve Hennessy.
American Legion Post 216: Twice New Clothing was recognized for their support and multiple donations made to the Legion.
American Legion Auxiliary Post 216: The American Legion Auxiliary recognized one of its members during the dinner. The recipient’s name was not provided.
Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and tourism: Mary E. Anderson was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for her work with the chamber assisting with bringing cheer to community businesses, setting up Light Up Princeton, and helping to run Light Up Princeton.
Princeton Pantry: Pastor Bob Hasinfelt was recognized with the Founder’s Award. Hasinfelt has worked with the pantry since the beginning. He is the president, handyman, and researcher. Anytime anyone needs help, Hasinfelt is there, Shirly Heinz said.
VFW Post 806: Rosemary and Loren Papesh were recognized for the many years they have dedicated to the VFW and its auxiliary. Loren has served as post commander for a total of 12 years, and Rosemary has served as president multiple times. According to Post Commander David Good, both Loren and Rosemary are instrumental in the VFW pancake breakfast and they are both efficient volunteers.
VFW Post 806 and Auxiliary: Andrea Gerrard was recognized for her assistance to the VFW auxiliary by managing its social media as well as the social media of multiple other organizations. She has also assisted the auxiliary with multiple projects and events.
VFW Post 806 and Auxiliary: Randy Hatch was recognized for his work on multiple projects throughout Princeton including the Community Gardens, Light Up Princeton, and many others with the VFW. According to June Kunkel, Randy’s work and commitment shines above all the rest.
VFW Post 806 and Auxiliary: David Good was recognized for his six years of dedication to the VFW and the many hours he has spent there to make the VFW a welcoming place for veterans and their families.
Mille Lacs County Historical Society (MLCHS): Linda Anderson was recognized for her work in digitally cataloging the thousands of artifacts within the MLCHS.
Mille Lacs County Historical Society: Chris Rotz was recognized for his hundreds of hours dedicated to the MLCHS by helping organize the Amdahl room, hang TVs, and many other handyman projects.
Mille Lacs County Historical Society: Wendy Davis was recognized for her dedication to history and her ability to find and answer the difficult history questions.
Princeton Civic Betterment Club: Presented its Lifetime Volunteer Award. The name of the award recipient was not provided and they were unable to attend the dinner.
Kinship Youth of Princeton: Dan and Gail Engblom were recognized for their vital efforts to the program. Dan has been the treasurer of Kinship Youth for 15 years and also built the trebuchet used to throw the pumpkins during the Pumpkin Chunkin’ event held in October.
To learn more about the Princeton Ambassador Program, visit its website at https://www.princetonambassadorprogram.org/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.