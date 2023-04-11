Head coach: Tom Ostroot

2022 season: The Princeton boys and girls track team ended the season on a high note at the Class AA State track and field meet, getting representation on both sides of the squad, sending Kate Gross in the high jump, Jonah Hviding in the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, made up of Hviding, Nathan Meixell, Isaac Nelson and Adam Schreder to the prestigious event.

Load comments