2022 season: The Princeton boys and girls track team ended the season on a high note at the Class AA State track and field meet, getting representation on both sides of the squad, sending Kate Gross in the high jump, Jonah Hviding in the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, made up of Hviding, Nathan Meixell, Isaac Nelson and Adam Schreder to the prestigious event.
“It’s always good to end with some people at the state meet. That’s the ultimate goal for a lot of kids,” said coach Tom Ostroot.
Key returners: Into the new season for the Princeton track teams, both the boys and girls bring back several key athletes from last year.
For the Princeton boys, the team not only returns talent but experience as well, said Ostroot.
“We are bringing a lot of boys back and we have a lot of seniors. I think we are really going to have a strong boys team.”
Leading that charge will be the entire state 4x400 relay team returning with Hviding, Meixell, Nelson and Schreder with another year under their belts.
Junior Devon Bragg looks to handle hurdles for the squad along with senior Cadyn Miller propelling Princeton’s pole vaulters.
For the girls team, Ostroot expects senior Madeline Hallberg to be a key contributor for the Tigers.
“She’s going to be one of our big guns. She is going to be one of the leaders in our sprint corps,” he said, adding Keisha Aubrey as another name for sprints.
Distance is set to be held down by Julia Daubner, off another strong cross country season for the now senior. Paishynce Hudkins, a junior thrower, is also expected to excel for the Tigers into the new season.
Losing Gross from last season, Kyleigh Nobel looks to fill the role for the Tigers as a high jumper, ready to pick up where the departed senior left off.
What to watch for: For the boys team, with the addition of some new names that excelled in other sports for the Tigers and the core returning, Ostroot is expecting big things.
“We have a lot of them returning and we picked up some new kids that are quite athletic,” he said, believing the team will have more depth than last year’s edition.
For the girls, the key will be how the young runners progress for the team, Ostroot said.
“We have a good group of young girls that we are hoping will continue to grow and come up through the ranks.”
Princeton began its season on April 1, with a trip to Mankato for the Mavericks’ MSU Varsity Showcase.
