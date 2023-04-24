Princeton’s Caydn Miller, a senior for the Tigers track team, clears the bar in the pole vault during the home triangular on Thursday, April 13. Miller was a part of a strong showing by the Princeton senior class in the warm and windy conditions.
The seniors stepped up for the Princeton track team into its home triangular on Thursday, April 13.
“Our seniors really did lead the way for us at the meet,” said Tigers coach Tom Ostroot on the performance by the upperclassmen. “Not only in their placing but also how they competed. They performed at their best, setting the tone for everyone on our teams.”
Seeing the strong showing by the seniors, the Tigers had several strong individual performances, helping Princeton compete hard with two section rivals in Big Lake and Sauk Rapids-Rice in the warm and breezy conditions at John Harvey Field.
While several elder teammates for the Tigers stood out, the strong day was started by Cadyn Miller, a senior pole vaulter for Princeton. Miller came just inches away from breaking Tigers’ history in the event by clearing 12-06.
As the bar sat at 13-06, Miller couldn’t quite tie the record set by Tony Peltier in 2002, as the senior had to settle for first place in the meet.
Though falling short of the record, Ostroot believes it is just a matter of time before Miller reaches the apex set over 20 years ago.
“Caydn has been consistently at the 13-foot height this year and I think it is very likely that he will break the school record,” said Ostroot, adding that Miller and his father and vault coach in Shawn Miller are constantly watching film, trying to improve and reach new heights.
Miller was joined by fellow seniors Jonah Hviding and Conner Quigley in both the 400-meter and 800m.
Hviding took charge in the 400m. The Tiger blazed to a 51:07, edging out teammate Payton Dokken for the top spot in the race.
For Quigley, the distance runner looked strong in the 800m, holding pace on the way to the first place finish after the 2:19 showing. Princeton’s 4x100, 4x400m and 4x800 relays also all claimed first in their respective fields.
Princeton’s girls side continued the senior showcase with Julia Daubner. In her race in the 3,200m, Daubner finished in 13:49 for the top placement in the event. Daubner was nearly joined by senior Madeline Hallberg, who placed second in the 400m after racing to a 1:08.89. Hallberg was just .22 seconds behind the top finisher from Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Breaking the trend of upperclassmen running things, Kyleigh Noble in the high jump reached first at 5-02, along with Lillian Koenig obtaining a first place finish in the 300m hurdles via a 52.70 as well.
Powered by the seniors, the Tigers fought hard in the standings with both teams turning in respectable results. Princeton’s boys placed third in the field but 11.5 points behind the meet-winning Storm.
The Tigers’ girls placed second, falling again to Sauk Rapids-Rice, who matched its boys’ title with the girls following in tow.
Back in action following the warm conditions in the home triangular, the Tigers pounced into a road meet, traveling to Chisago Lakes for a Mississippi 8 quad on Tuesday, April 17. The meet was not completed at the Union-Times’ deadline.
