The seniors stepped up for the Princeton track team into its home triangular on Thursday, April 13.

Sports P T battles at home.jpg

Princeton’s Caydn Miller, a senior for the Tigers track team, clears the bar in the pole vault during the home triangular on Thursday, April 13. Miller was a part of a strong showing by the Princeton senior class in the warm and windy conditions.

“Our seniors really did lead the way for us at the meet,” said Tigers coach Tom Ostroot on the performance by the upperclassmen. “Not only in their placing but also how they competed. They performed at their best, setting the tone for everyone on our teams.”

Sports P T battles at home 2.jpg

Madeline Hallberg comes down the homestretch during the 400-meter on Thursday, April 11, in the Princeton track team’s home triangular. Hallberg raced to a 1:08.89 for second place in the event. 
Load comments