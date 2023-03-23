Princeton Township to recommend denial of apartment application

Princeton Township Town Hall was packed to the brim with community members for the planning commission meeting Monday, March 6. The planning commission held a public hearing concerning the construction of five multi-family apartment buildings located off of 70th St. East of Highway 169. Almost all neighbors of the property were opposed to the apartments.
A conditional use permit application for the construction of five multi-family apartment buildings in Princeton Township, which has caused a large amount of controversy in the community and surrounding neighborhoods, is predicted to be denied following further research according to township Zoning Administrator Scott Richards.
The planning commission received an application for the conditional use permit from Jason Beltzler on behalf of Northland Flats, LLC based on a determined market for multi-family rentals in the area according to Beltzler.
The proposed construction of the project would include eight five-unit buildings, 91 parking spaces, garages, a new septic system, easements, and the drilling of wells.
The complexes would have filled approximately one-third of the 30 acre plot of land purchased by Northland Flats, and it is expected that the rest of the property would be used for commercial buildings if the apartments were to be approved.
The project was first proposed to the planning commission on Jan. 9 and the town board on Jan. 17. Both board appeared overall favorable of the project during those January meetings, but requested more information from the developers.
The planning commission then held a public hearing for community members and members from surrounding neighborhoods on Monday, March 16 during which the large majority of attendees were opposed to the project and voiced their concerns and displeasure.
Some of the main concerns were the environmental impact to the water table, the likely erasure of rural living in the area, increased traffic, and safety due to surrounding active farms and its equipment.
During the meeting on March 6, the planning commission voted to continue the discussion and public hearing for the apartments conditional use permit to the meeting on April 11th due to a desire for additional information, plans for the project, and research on Mille Lacs County ordinances.
Richards’ research on county ordinances revealed an issue with Princeton Township’s ordinances in regards to commercial zones.
According to Mille Lacs County ordinances found in Table 501 and its development ordinances, multi-family residential buildings are not permitted in commercially zoned lots. The lot purchased by Northland Flats for the apartments was zoned as a commercial industrial lot in Princeton Township.
“We have a glitch in the township zoning ordinance that allows for multiple family in the commercial districts,” Richards said. “The county in their ordinance does not allow for that. We cannot be more permissive than the county ordinance.”
Princeton Township ordinances for commercial industrial zoned lots currently state that the lots can be used for the building of multi-family residential units which led the developers to believe its project would be allowed on the lot.
“I think what happened is that our ordinance was consistent at one time, but then the county changed their ordinance to be more restrictive,” Richards said. “I’ve only been around a couple of years, and multiple family has been in our ordinance for decades, and no one at the township got around to changing it back. That was the issue… So, we are going to have to deny the application.”
Moving forward, the Princeton Township Planning Commission will review the conditional use permit application for the apartments during its meeting on April 11 following the public hearing on the same day at 6 p.m.
During that meeting the commission will likely recommend denial of the application and it will move to Princeton Township Town Board for its meeting on April 18 where it is predicted the board will deny the application, according to Richards.
“We will send out a notice to everyone that we had sent the original notice to that this will be the process, that it will be a denial,” Richards said.
The developer can also withdraw its application for the conditional use permit before the meeting on April 11 which would negate the need for the application to be considered again with the planning commission or move to the town board. According to Richards, the developer has not agreed to withdraw the application at this point in time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.