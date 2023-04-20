Princeton Township planning commission denies apartment application

During the Princeton Township planning commission meeting on Tuesday, April 11, the planning commission recommended the denial of a conditional use permit for the construction of apartment buildings.
The planning commission received an application for the conditional use permit from Jason Beltzler on behalf of Northland Flats, LLC based on a determined market for multi-family rentals in the area according to Beltzler.
The proposed construction of the project would include eight five-unit buildings, 91 parking spaces, garages, a new septic system, easements, and the drilling of wells located off of Highway 169 on 70th Street near the Old Log Liquor store.
The planning commission then held a public hearing for community members and members from surrounding neighborhoods on Monday, March 16 during which the large majority of attendees were opposed to the project and voiced their concerns and displeasure.
During the meeting on March 6, the planning commission voted to continue the discussion and public hearing for the apartments conditional use permit to the meeting on April 11th due to a desire for additional information, plans for the project, and research on Mille Lacs County ordinances.
Township Zoning Administrator Scott Richards’ research on county ordinances revealed an issue with Princeton Township’s ordinances in regards to commercial zones.
According to Mille Lacs County ordinances found in Table 501 and its development ordinances, multi-family residential buildings are not permitted in commercially zoned lots. The lot purchased by Northland Flats for the apartments was zoned as a commercial industrial lot in Princeton Township.
“We have a glitch in the township zoning ordinance that allows for multiple family in the commercial districts,” Richards said. “The county in their ordinance does not allow for that. We cannot be more permissive than the county ordinance.”
Due to the inconsistency within Princeton Township’s ordinances and the ordinances not aligning with county ordinances, the planning commission was forced to recommend the denial of the application.
A resolution outlining that denial was presented to the Princeton Town Board on Tuesday, April 18 where it is expected they will approve the denial, according to town clerk Doug Dahl.
If the town board denies the conditional use permit, the apartments will not be built.
