Princeton Township considers apartments, community uproar ensues

Princeton Township’s planning commission faced a full-house of concerned and angry community members during its meeting on Monday. March 6.
The commission held a public hearing concerning a conditional use permit request for five eight-unit apartment buildings proposed along 70th Street and east of Highway 169, behind the Log Cabin Liquor store.
The complexes were proposed by Jason Beltzler on behalf of Northland Flats, LLC based on a determined market for multi-family rentals in the area according to Beltzler.
The construction of the project would include the units themselves, 91 parking spaces, garages, a new septic system, easements, and the drilling of wells.
The complexes would fill approximately one-third of the 30 acre plot of land purchased by Northland Flats, and it is expected that the rest of the property would be used for commercial buildings if the apartments are approved.
The project was first proposed to the planning commission on Jan. 9 and the town board on Jan. 17. Both entities appeared overall favorable of the project at those times, but requested more information from the developers.
Now in the process of considering the conditional use permit application, the planning commission is required by law to hold a public hearing to listen to the opinions of community members.
Princeton Township’s Town Hall was full of concerned community members, angry to learn about the consideration of the project. Nearly 15 people approached the planning commission in opposition to the project.
One of the main concerns on everyone’s mind was with the water usage and waste management that will come from the project.
Princeton Township relies on well water as it does not have access to city water being located too far from the City of Princeton’s resources. Therefore, the apartments would be forced to utilize the resources of the township which, according to the concerned residents, is already in short supply.
One of the nearby residents who is a farmer neighboring the property proposed for the project said he had received a letter from the Minnesota DNR asking him to reduce his water usage due to a limited supply.
Multiple other neighbors mentioned concerns about water access due to the granite ledge located beneath the township and all of the clay soil in the area both of which contribute to difficult water access.
Neighbor Ed Bekius said that the clay soil in the area would not be able to absorb the amount of water waste that would be produced by the apartment buildings.
Similarly, neighbor Lisa Remer mentioned a concern for the pollution of the township’s water table. Remer said that with the multiple farms located close to the property, the water waste produced would eventually get into the water table and impact the crops, livestock, and other homes in the area.
Remer also said that the active farms in the area use the roads surrounding where the apartments would be located for farm equipment and questioned how tenants of the apartments would react to that equipment, the farm smells, and constant noise of daily farm life.
“This is in the farmers backyard in a farming community,” said resident Jane Sterne.
Similarly, many other residents had concerns with the increased traffic the apartments would bring to the area which would make transporting farm equipment more difficult and dangerous. The traffic would also bring more noise pollution to the area, diminishing one of the draws of the rural lifestyle.
Another shared concern was the ability of emergency responders to respond to calls in the area. Multiple residents of Princeton Township said that emergency responders are not common in that area because they are often busy with other calls.
Resident Greg Anderson also said that vandalism and trespassing have been a big issue in the neighborhood of the project for a while, and he is concerned that the apartments would cause more issues for him and his neighbors.
Anderson went on to say “our way of life will be gone,” which was a sentiment shared by many of those opposed to the project in the room.
Many others approached the planning commission stating that they moved to Princeton Township for the rural lifestyle and the quiet of country living, and they said that the introduction of the apartments would end that way of life, making them want to move.
While the majority of the community members were opposed to the project, three approached the planning commission in favor of its construction.
Those in favor of the project shared a sentiment that it is becoming more difficult for young people just starting out to afford housing, and these apartment buildings could help solve some of those issues.
However, those in favor were quickly shooed away from the podium by the angry crowd.
Following the public hearing portion of the planning commission meeting, the commission moved into its regular meeting agenda wherein it discussed the apartment project further.
The planning commission shared many of the concerns of the other community members, and requested more information from the developer such as more detailed building plans, more plans for the sewer and water system, how many wells would be required for the project, and landlord rules for the tenants.
The planning commission also asked the developers to add plans for a park to go along with the apartment buildings, additional parking spaces, a tornado shelter, more information on the developers plan for pets in the apartments and the needs of those animals, and a designated location for a school bus pick-up and drop-off.
The commission then made a motion to continue the discussions of the project to its meeting on April 11 to give the developers more time to solve the questions and provide more information concerning the project. The commission did not approve or decline the application for the conditional use permit.
Another public hearing will be held during the April meeting, and if all questions are answered and the requested information is provided, the commission will vote on its recommendation for the project.
Once the planning commission’s recommendation is provided, the application for the conditional use permit will advance to the Princeton Township Town Board where the board will vote to approve or disapprove the permit application.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
