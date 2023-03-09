 Skip to main content
Princeton Township considers apartments, community uproar ensues

Princeton township meeting.jpg
Princeton Township Town Hall was packed to the brim with community members for the planning commission meeting Monday, March 6. The planning commission held a public hearing concerning the construction of five multi-family apartment buildings located off of 70th St. East of Highway 169. Almost all neighbors of the property were opposed to the apartments.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Princeton Township’s planning commission faced a full-house of concerned and angry community members during its meeting on Monday. March 6.

The commission held a public hearing concerning a conditional use permit request for five eight-unit apartment buildings proposed along 70th Street and east of Highway 169, behind the Log Cabin Liquor store.

