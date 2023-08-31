IMG_1548.JPG

The Princeton football team beat Milaca 20-7 in the Pizza Bowl to take back the Pizza Paddle Trophy. 

 Photo by Michael Pappas / Union-Times

The 5th annual Pizza Bowl went in favor of the Princeton Tigers football team on Thursday night, as the team got past the Milaca Wolves by a 20-7 final at John Harvey Field.

Princeton built a 20-0 halftime lead on the back of two long touchdown runs by quarterback Brody Kok and a Cullen Drews' score.

  
