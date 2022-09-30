Going down to the wire, the Princeton football team snapped a tie with under a minute left in the contest, handing Albany a 28-21 loss on Homecoming for the Tigers at John Harvey Field on Friday night.

IMG_2089.JPG

Princeton's Jonah Hviding races into the end zone on Friday to seal 28-21 win for the Tigers over Albany on Homecoming. 

Jonah Hviding, senior wide receiver for Princeton, broke free for a 71-yard touchdown reception from the arm of senior quarterback Cooper Drews to push the Tigers ahead for good with under 30 seconds to go in the contest.

Load comments