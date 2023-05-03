Hungry to pick up that first win of the season, the Princeton Tigers softball team was able to do so, splitting a doubleheader with North Branch on Tuesday, April 27, at Mark Park. The Tigers dropped the first contest, 6-1, before bouncing back with an 8-4 victory over the Vikings.
Game one saw the Tigers take an early advantage thanks to a Morgan Kloss single to score Sadie Meyer, giving Princeton the 1-0 lead after one completed inning. That lead held for the middle innings as pitcher’s duel commenced following the early offense.
Both Lucy Knutson and her Vikings counterpart locked in as the Tigers’ 1-0 advantage held until the top of the fifth before North Branch surged in front. Powered by an Erin Pederson grand slam, the Vikings finished the frame with six runs to climb ahead.
Stunned by the rally, the Tigers could not recover in the five-run loss.
Knutson took the defeat from the rubber, going the distance and allowing six runs, striking out five. Shelby Ulm paced Princeton at the plate with two hits.
Back for game two, the Tigers found themselves trailing 4-2 following a three-run bottom of the fifth for the Vikings.
Staring down a possible sweep, Princeton’s bats came alive. Plating five runs in the top of the sixth, keyed by RBI-singles by Leah Zimmer and Sierra Christopher, the Tigers rallied ahead at 7-4. Princeton added another run in the top of the seventh to push the game to its final.
Zimmer played a big role in the win for the Tigers, picking up two hits at the plate while also going five innings of four run ball, earning the winning decision. Sadie Meyer, Knutson and Christopher each had multi-hit days as part of a 12-hit performance by the Princeton offense in the night cap versus the Vikings.
Princeton again competed on April 27 and May 1, first falling to Big Lake, 3-2, before bouncing back against Hutchinson via a 6-5 final.
Moving to 2-3, the Tigers had the chance to push above .500 with Cambridge-Isanti coming to Mark Park on Tuesday, May 2, for a doubleheader versus the Bluejackets. Cambridge-Isanti came into the meeting winless on the season at 0-6.
