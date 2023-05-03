Hungry to pick up that first win of the season, the Princeton Tigers softball team was able to do so, splitting a doubleheader with North Branch on Tuesday, April 27, at Mark Park. The Tigers dropped the first contest, 6-1, before bouncing back with an 8-4 victory over the Vikings.

Sports P SB splits with NB.jpg

Princeton’s Lucy Knutson delivers to home plate in game one of the doubleheader versus North Branch. 

Game one saw the Tigers take an early advantage thanks to a Morgan Kloss single to score Sadie Meyer, giving Princeton the 1-0 lead after one completed inning. That lead held for the middle innings as pitcher’s duel commenced following the early offense.

