2022 season: Following a rough couple of seasons, the Princeton softball team took a big step in the right direction. Pushing past the win totals of the previous couple seasons, the Tigers were a hard out in nearly every game.
“Last year, we were very competitive in every game we played in,” said Allen.
Princeton saw the positive year come to an end in the Section 5AAA Playoffs, dropping a 5-2 contest to Big Lake.
Key returners: after the bounce back year, the Tigers return a large host of those who helped the program to the most wins since 2017
“We only lost two seniors so pretty much our starting squad is back,” said Allen.
Spearheading the offense, the Tigers look for senior outfield Shelby Ulm to pick up where she left off while Megan and Morgan Kloss are set to be big bats in the middle of the Princeton lineup. Ulm hit .427 on the season, Morgan Kloss knocked to the tune of a .493 with Megan adding .356 for the season.
Looking to the pitching staff of the Tigers, talent again will toe the rubber for the team.
“All of our pitchers are returning so we have a very strong pitching staff,” Allen said. “I see a lot of good things from them.”
Lucy Knutson, Sadie Meyer and Toni Whittlef are poised to produce for Princeton’s pitching. Knutson led the staff with a 4.78 ERA.
What to watch for: With everything lining up for Princeton, the Tigers are hoping for a big jump, said Allen.
“This year, we can double our wins,” she said adding that the team expects to finish in the top of the Mississippi 8 Conference.
While still a young team, the Tigers have a chance to even exceed those expectations and run through the postseason gauntlet once the time comes, believes Allen.
“We do have a state caliber team but we just have to put everything together to make it to state,” she said.
The Princeton softball team was set to kickoff its season on Monday, April 3, versus the Milaca Wolves but weather forced that contest to be pushed back.
