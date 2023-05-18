The games could have gone a completely different way for the Princeton softball team into the Friday, May 12 matchups against Cloquet and Chisago Lakes at Mark Park.
Playing against two formidable foes after a long week of games combined with the loss shortstop Morgan Kloss to a broken wrist the night before, no one would had faulted the Tigers for a pair of losses.
Instead, however, Princeton came away with a 2-0 over Cloquet, followed by a 7-5 come-from-behind victory over the Mississippi 8 leading Wildcats.
“They all saw Morgan’s wrist break and it really affected each player so having them come back Friday night and get two W’s shows how much this team wants it and can persevere after a loss like that,” said coach Mandee Allen. “I couldn’t be more proud as a coach than I am right now.”
The game against Cloquet saw a dominating pitching performance joined by a timely homerun to help Princeton start the night with a win.
Leah Zimmer, an eighth-grader, took the mound for the Tigers, looking to snap a three-game losing skid. Relying on her defense, Zimmer quickly began putting zeros on the board for Princeton.
“Our outfield was doing really good,” said Zimmer, giving the young pitcher confidence. “It’s so fun watching everybody get excited. It makes me a lot more confident.”
Dialed in from the get go, Zimmer breezed through three innings before her offense gave her the lead. Megan Kloss’s RBI-single put the Tigers ahead while Zimmer kept the Lumberjacks off the board.
Still just ahead by a single run, a homerun Sadie Meyer in the bottom of the fifth doubled the Tigers’ lead. Meyer had no clue the deep-drive would find its way over the fence, she said.
“Once I swung, I thought it was a popup so I didn’t expect it to be much,” Meyer said, as her blast gave Princeton the 2-0 lead.
Staked to the advantage, Zimmer and the defense behind her made the run support stand up in the victory for Princeton.
“I’m just really excited; it was my first varsity shutout,” said Zimmer, who finished with just six hits allowed and one strikeout.
The second game of the night had the Tigers taking on the Wildcats, who came into the game at 12-3. Through four completed innings, it appeared Chisago Lakes would keep its winning ways alive, leading 5-1.
Then, Princeton’s bats came alive. Busting out for four runs in the bottom of the fifth, capped by a Lucy Knutson double, the game was tied at 5. Princeton followed it up with two more runs in the sixth off a RBI-single by Shelby Ulm and run-scoring groundout by Meyer. Knutson, who started the game in the circle for the Tigers, closed out the game to seal the 7-5 victory.
“The win against Chisago was a huge one for us. They are at the top of the Mississippi 8 right now and to battle back, being down 5-1 and win was such an awesome thing to be a part of,” said Allen.
Ulm finished with three hits and three runs scored aided by Meyer and Sierra Christopher’s two hits apiece.
Knutson joined Zimmer with a complete game to pick up the win by allowing three earned runs and striking out four.
“Both her and Leah know we expect them to hit their spots and keep each batter off balance. They both are pulling their weight,” said Allen on the pitching staff’s performance.
Princeton’s week wasn’t done there with the Tigers heading to Forest Lake for a tournament the following morning.
Princeton 11, Blaine 9
The first game for Princeton in the Forest Lake tournament had a wild contest between the Tigers and Bengals.
Princeton jumped out to a 10-1 lead before Blaine stormed back to cut the lead to a single run after four completed innings.
That proved to be as close as the Bengals would get, falling to the Tigers.
Meyer added three hits and four RBIs at the plate, joined by Ulm with three hits of her own.
Zimmer earned the win in the circle via her five innings of four run ball. Princeton then played Centennial in the second game in Forest Lake.
Centennial 8, Princeton 3
Back in action against the Cougars, Princeton wasn’t able to mount the rally, falling by five runs.
After Princeton cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth on a Gabi Ruzek groundout, the Cougars clawed four runs across in the top of the seventh and held on to earn the victory.
Zimmer slashed three hits and added a RBI in the defeat. Zimmer also suffered the loss in the circle, going six innings and allowing eight runs. The eighth-grader was brought in in relief for Knutson before the starter was force to exit the contest due to an ankle sprain.
Brainerd 8, Princeton 6
In the final game of the afternoon for the Tigers, a late rally fell short with Princeton losing by two to the Warriors.
Brainerd scored seven unanswered runs to lead 7-1 into the top of the fourth. From there, the Tigers trimmed the lead to 8-6 in the top of the seventh but back to back groundout ended the threat and the game. Zimmer suffered the loss in 2 2/3 innings of work on six runs.
Meyer stayed hot at the plate with three more hits and RBIs joined by Ulm’s multi-hit day at two for the centerfielder. Princeton totaled 33 hits in the three games in Forest Lake.
The game was the eighth played on the week for the 7-10 Tigers.
Now into the final week of the regular season, Princeton hopes to finish strong and stay humming at the plate, said Allen.
“Sections start next week and we are hoping to make a run for state. We just need to keep our bats hot,” she said.
Princeton began that stretch on Tuesday, May 16, hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice at home in Mark Park.
