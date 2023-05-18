The games could have gone a completely different way for the Princeton softball team into the Friday, May 12 matchups against Cloquet and Chisago Lakes at Mark Park.

Sports P SB heads into final week 3.jpg

Princeton’s Lucy Knutson slides into second base after a double versus Cloquet on Friday, May 12. The Tigers won the contest 2-0 over the Lumberjacks.

Playing against two formidable foes after a long week of games combined with the loss shortstop Morgan Kloss to a broken wrist the night before, no one would had faulted the Tigers for a pair of losses.

Sports P SB heads into final week 2.jpg

Princeton pitcher Leah Zimmer delivers to the plate in the first game of the night on May 12 for the Tigers. Zimmer threw a complete game shutout from the rubber. 
Sports P SB heads into final week 4.jpg

Shortstop Sadie Meyer makes the throw to first during the win over Cloquet.
