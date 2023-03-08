Princeton senior forward Cooper Drews has been working towards his goal of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer since he stepped onto the court for the Tigers.
“That is a goal I’ve set for myself a while ago and is something I’ve continually worked towards,” said Drews as he sat 22 points away from the milestone into the Thursday, March 2, regular season finale against the Fridley Tigers, on Princeton’s home court.
Not only was Drews reach the previous record, set by Brady Peterson at 1,603, Drews drove right on by the previous high as he tallied 38 points in the 104-76 win over Fridley.
With the potential for Drews to shatter the record, the Tigers on a two-game losing streak and it being senior night for Princeton, the game meant a lot to the team, said coach Brett Cloutier.
“It made Thursday, the senior night game, so important. For one, we didn’t want to go into section losing three-straight. Two, we wanted to win on senior night and three, we really wanted Cooper to get those 22 points. We didn’t want that to carry into sections where that another pressure being put on his shoulders,” Cloutier said.
Tied early on at 7-7, the Tigers and Drews got rolling. Attacking the rim in transition, getting to the foul line and hitting free throws, getting a couple putbacks and stroking a shot from distance, Drews netted 20 points to get the Tigers up big at 54-31 with 40 seconds to go in the first half.
Then, Drews got loose in transition, finishing the layup to reach 1,604 points for his Princeton career.
Up 23 points at the break, the Tigers never looked back in the blowout victory.
Happy to have his name stand alone atop the scoring list for the Tigers, Drews believes the accomplishment says just as much about him as it does about the recent run of the Princeton basketball team over the past handful of seasons.
“I think it says a lot about me as a player, but also our program and the success we have had,” he said.
Cloutier, who knew he had some special with Drews since the first time watching him play as a youth player, couldn’t have been happier for the senior, adding that the record may have been broken sooner if not for a shorter sleight in 2021.
“I’m super proud of him and all the hard work he has put into to become the scorer that he is, especially with missing eight games in the shortened Covid year,” he said.
Drews finished with 38 points in the contest to lead the Tigers. Drews was not the only senior to standout on the night for the upperclassmen as fellow seniors Graham Peterson and Aaron Keykal had strong showings in their own right. Peterson tallied 27 points along with five rebounds and five assists while Keykal had another double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
“I was really happy with our overall performance on Thursday,” said Cloutier.
The win wrapped up a 21-5 regular season for the Tigers as the team prepares for the Section 5AAA Playoffs.
Sections begin
Having earned the top-seed in the Section 5AAA Tournament, the Tigers received a first-round bye into the semifinals. The Tigers will make of the most of the 8-day layoff to try to get healthy and stay sharp before again taking the court on Friday, March 10.
“It’s a great opportunity for our guys to rest and make sure we are going into the postseason healthy,” Cloutier said. “We are going to get in, get out and stay sharp and also stay competitive in practice.”
Princeton will face the winner of Becker and Zimmerman in the four/five seed matchup as the two teams played on Tuesday, March 7, at Becker.
Regardless of who the Tigers face, Princeton’s defensive pressure is going to be key for a possible return bid to state, said Drews.
“Going into sections, it’s important for us to get after other teams on defense. When we speed teams up and shut them down defensively, we are a very hard team to beat,” he said.
Princeton gets the chance to defend its Section 5AAA crown come Friday, as the Tigers will tipoff at 6 p.m. versus the winner between the Thunder and Bulldogs.
