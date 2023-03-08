Princeton senior forward Cooper Drews has been working towards his goal of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer since he stepped onto the court for the Tigers.

Sports P BBB beats STA 2.jpg

Cooper Drews became the Princeton boys basketball scoring leader on Thursday, March 2, in a win over Fridley.

“That is a goal I’ve set for myself a while ago and is something I’ve continually worked towards,” said Drews as he sat 22 points away from the milestone into the Thursday, March 2, regular season finale against the Fridley Tigers, on Princeton’s home court.

Load comments