Princeton School District expecting budget shortfall

Princeton School District faces difficult decisions in the near future with an expected budget shortfall of $2.25 million.
In the Princeton Public Schools Spring Newsletter sent out to district businesses and residents, a 2023 budget update was provided which stated the estimated shortfall if the district were to continue with its current ongoing expenditures and an estimated four percent increase in state funding.
According to the newsletter, the shortfall is due to rising costs from inflation, including costs of wages, insurance, utilities, technology, and transportation. The estimated increase in those costs due to inflation range from 5 - 35 percent.
Inflation rates for the past two years have remained around six percent, impacting costs of gasoline, groceries, and other consumer items.
Federal funding linked to the COVID-19 pandemic the past three years helped bridge the gap in for the district, according to the newsletter, however, that funding has now been discontinued.
“Our district leadership is very conservative and financially responsible. We have historically underspent our budgets each year,” the newsletter states. “However, it is important to note that our school is in the bottom 10 percent in Minnesota for educational funding. We have the lowest general fund school taxes in the region.”
The reason the district has the lowest general fund school taxes in the region is because the district does not have a voter-approved operating referendum.
Legislative action at the state level could also have an impact on funding for the district. Certain decisions have the potential to increase or decrease funding to schools which could alter the district’s budget in either direction.
“State legislature has failed to keep pace with inflation for the last 20 years… We will continue to advocate at the state level for fair funding for our students,” the newsletter states. “We believe every Princeton Tiger deserves the same outstanding opportunities that other students receive across the state.”
With the expected budget shortfall at the front of the district’s mind, budget cuts and decisions to reallocate resources are likely in the future. However, according to the newsletter, the Princeton School District will continue to prioritize its mission for innovative instruction.
“Though we face difficult resource allocation decisions, we will prioritize our mission to remain an innovative leader in instruction, developing in every learner the ability to succeed in an ever-changing world,” the newsletter states.
Similarly, Superintendent Ben Barton provided a statement in the newsletter addressing the potential to reallocate district resources.
“Maintaining the high quality of our schools sometimes requires us to make difficult decisions about where to allocate our resources. We often have to make difficult choices with limited resources, but we are committed to our tenants of fiscal responsibility and innovative solutions,” Barton stated in the newsletter.
Decisions about what resources may be reallocated and what might be cut from the district’s budget have yet to be determined.
At this time, the district is making some preliminary plans in regards to the budget.
“Some years we have to make reductions and some years we don’t. This is a year that we are having some preliminary plans to where we need to feel like we need to reduce our expenditures,” Barton said during the Princeton School Board meeting on March 7. “There’s lots of unknowns out there, we learn more each day or week or month for the next several months that we will be able to tweak our budget. But we are in some preliminary plannings and meeting with principals and directors to find deficiencies in our budget.”
More information about Princeton School District’s budget and any potential budget cuts can be found in the Union-Times as the situation develops.
