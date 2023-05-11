Princeton School Board Scholars honored at banquet

Twenty-three of the district’s finest scholars were honored at the Princeton School Board Scholars Banquet on Wednesday, May 3.
The School Board Scholars Banquet recognizes the top five percent of students in the eighth and 12th grade classes. This year, 13 eighth graders and 10 seniors were honored with the award.
“They have obtained top ranking achievement based on academic achievement criteria. This is a unique award presented by the school board each year and one that has come to mean a great deal to our community and school board,” said Superintendent Ben Barton.
The eighth grade students who were honored this year were Chloe Achtelik, Gretchen Beltrand, Anna Boulka, Rachael Brockhouse, Nevaeh Hanson, Lindsey Hohmann, Adriana Miu, Isabella Mongeau, Bryce Pratt, Ella Schmatz, Ryker St. Martin, Emily White, and Sophia Wittwer.
The 12th grade students honored were Mason Beltrand, Madeline Berning, Payton Dokken, Dylan Poede, Myranda Griesert, Caleb Gruber, Gavin Kivisto, James Kohl, Riley Seifert, and Preston Senne.
“We have some very special students and quite honestly work their tails off to get here. There’s some blood, sweat, and tears that went into this,” Barton said. “I have mad respect for all of our students here, and I think all of their parents do, too.”
Before Barton called Princeton School Board member Dawn Bourdeaux to the stage for remarks on behalf of the board, he read a poem for the audience. “The Dash” by Linda Ellis.
The Dash signifies the time between a person’s birth and death and aims to inspire people to make the most of that time.
After reading the poem to the audience, Barton shared his advice for the students being recognized with the award.
“My advice to you is do what you love. Base what you’re going to work towards in the next steps of your life upon your value system, what you care about. That’s what I challenge all of you to think about,” Barton said. “Do an inventory of what your values are, what you care about. But make sure you align what you do with what you value, and that’s what is going to make your life more enjoyable and great.”
As Bourdeaux took the stage, she took the time to encourage the students in the room as they embark on the next steps in their journeys, whether that is graduating high school and moving on from Princeton or leaving middle school to start high school.
Bourdeaux went on to share the benefits of volunteering and community service. She said volunteering can help the students discover their passions, become more involved with their community, and gain life skills.
She continued on to thank the parents of the school board scholars and the teachers both of whom helped the students to earn the award. Bourdeaux also thanked Princeton High School Principal Barb Muckenhirn for her time and service to Princeton, wishing her well as she embarks on her journey as superintendent of Greenbush-Middle River and Tri-County school districts.
Lastly, Bourdeaux addressed the 2023 school board scholars.
“To our 2023 school board scholars, your hard work, dedication, leadership, time management skills, hard work, composure, and your passion for learning are just a few characteristics that make us proud of all your accomplishments. We wish you all the best as you continue your journey of learning,” Bourdeaux said.
Following Bourdeaux’s speech, Princeton Middle School Principal Charlie Bakker took the stage and presented the eighth grade students with the 2023 School Board Scholar award.
Bakker said the eighth grade students were the first group he has seen all the way through middle school as their principal. He went on to say this group of students has demonstrated a high level of resilience due to their work through online school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students, you’ve shown something that is more important than any of the marks you’ve gotten on a report card. That is resilience and grit which will go farther than anything you learn because it’s a mentality,” Bakker said.
Similarly, when Muckenhirn took the stage to present the award to the senior scholars, she commented on the accomplishments of the students.
Combined together, the 10 students have participated in 141 school activities with each year in an activity counting towards the number.
Muckenhirn went on to share her wish for the students.
“Here’s my wish for all of you students. I hope someday you get to work with your friends,” Muckenhirn said.
As each of the 23 scholars’ names were announced, the students walked across the stage to receive a plaque and shake hands with all of the Princeton School Board members in attendance while their respective principals shared information about the student.
The evening concluded with photos of the students, and each student taking home a plant used as a centerpiece during the event.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
