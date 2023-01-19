Princeton School Board prepares for the year ahead at meeting

The newly elected and re-elected members of the Princeton School Board took their oaths of office during the organization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. From left to right are newly elected member Melissa Lynch and re-elected members Deb Ulm and Eric Minks.
The Princeton School Board held its annual organization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. In this meeting, the board conducted the annual business to designate roles, permissions, and resources for the district and the board for the year.
The meeting kicked-off with the newly elected and re-elected board members taking the oath of office. The members promised to dedicate their service to the betterment of the district to the best of their abilities. Eric Minks and Deb Ulm were re-elected to the board, while Melissa Lynch was newly elected and is serving as a board member for her first term.
The board then moved to elect the school board officers for 2023. In 2022, Sue VanHooser was the chairperson, Deb Ulm was the vice chairperson, Chad Young was the clerk, Jim Tomsky was the acting clerk, and Dawn Bourdeaux was the treasurer.
The board unanimously voted to re-appoint VanHooser as the board chair. They also voted Young to the position of vice chair, Eric Minks to the position of clerk, Dawn Bourdeax to the position of acting clerk, and Deb Ulm to the position of treasurer.
The school board also began the process of assigning members to committees. VanHooser will organize each board member into multiple committees based on their preferences. The committee assignments will be finalized by the next regular school board meeting on Jan. 17.
Lastly, the board reviewed the previous designations of businesses, authorized personnel, and important information in 2022 such as the official newspaper, an attorney, a bond counsel, and the personnel authorized to move funds.
Following the adjournment of the organization meeting, the Princeton School Board called its regular board meeting to order. The board conducted the following business in the regular meeting on Jan. 10.
Superintendent report
Superintendent Ben Barton provided a report of the happenings in the district since the last meeting in December. Barton began by congratulating the newly and re-elected board members. He said that being a board member is a highly respected office. Barton went on to share that he is looking forward to attending the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) conference which was held the week of the board meeting.
Barton then shared with the board that the previous week had been full of weather interruptions and that the school has already used four of their five allotted e-learning days. He addressed the board saying that they will need to begin to make plans if the district is required to go over the designated days and what those plans will look like in terms of extending the school year.
Lastly, Barton shared with the board that he is continuing to communicate about a potential weight room project to update the space and equipment. They are expecting a potentially large sum of money to help them renovate the space from Make-A-Wish, however, Barton said the board will likely also be required to provide a large sum to help complete the project if it is finalized.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.