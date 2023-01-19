 Skip to main content
Princeton School Board prepares for the year ahead at meeting

The newly elected and re-elected members of the Princeton School Board took their oaths of office during the organization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. From left to right are newly elected member Melissa Lynch and re-elected members Deb Ulm and Eric Minks.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

The Princeton School Board held its annual organization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. In this meeting, the board conducted the annual business to designate roles, permissions, and resources for the district and the board for the year.

The meeting kicked-off with the newly elected and re-elected board members taking the oath of office. The members promised to dedicate their service to the betterment of the district to the best of their abilities. Eric Minks and Deb Ulm were re-elected to the board, while Melissa Lynch was newly elected and is serving as a board member for her first term.

