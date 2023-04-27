Princeton School Board learns about adapted bowling

During the Princeton School Board meeting on Tuesday, April 18, the board invited the Princeton adapted bowling coaches, Brett Triplett and Abby Moe, to inform the board about adapted bowling.
Adapted bowling is a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) sanctioned sport for students with disabilities, and provides those students with the opportunity to participate in a competitive sport.
While adapted bowling started in Princeton in 2014, Triplett has been its coach for four years.
“I happened to have a daughter involved in it, so I was there quite a bit. I kind of helped out, and when Joann (the previous couch) retired, I didn’t want it to go away,” Triplett said.
Students from grades seven through 12 are able to participate and compete in a variety of competitive formats if they meet the qualifications to participate in a specific division. The divisions are cognitive impairments, physical impairments, or autism spectrum disorder.
The students are not required to be on an individualized education plan (IEP) to participate, however, they must be diagnosed with one of the above criteria.
Adapted bowling helps students with disabilities develop socialization skills, gives them an opportunity to participate in an activity outside of the home, build connections with individuals from other schools, and learn a lifelong sport they can carry with them after graduation.
Moe, who is the educator of the Princeton transitions program for students with disabilities ages 18-21 and assistant coach for adapted bowling, said she has students in her class that have continued to bowl even after aging out of the adapted bowling team.
“The state tournament is one of the funnest things you will ever experience,” Triplett said. “Everyone’s wearing different jerseys, but it doesn’t matter. Everybody cheers for everybody.”
The adapted bowling team consistently has multiple bowlers qualify for state tournaments with two state champions within recent years.
“The drastic improvement in athlete skills and their willingness to participate drastically improves throughout the season,” Moe said. “It’s a new environment and can be chaotic, but as the years and seasons go on we see so much improvement.”
In a typical season, the team starts bowling at the end of March and goes through May. The team meets at least once per week, sometime twice per week including the occasional trip to competitions.
This year the adapted bowling state tournament will be held on May 12 at Bolero in Brooklyn Park.
At the end of each season, the adapted bowling team holds a small banquet for its members to hand out awards. The awards consist of old bowling pins from the bowling alley with the teammate’s name and award printed on it.
To learn more about Princeton High School’s adapted bowling team and view its upcoming events, visit its website at https://tinyurl.com/35s92s5x.
