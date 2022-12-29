Princeton School Board approves 12.56 percent increase in levy

During the Princeton School Board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the board held its annual, state-mandated truth in taxation public hearing wherein they approved an increase in the levy for 2023 at 12.56 percent.
The public hearing provided taxpayers within the district the opportunity to make comments and ask questions about the school district’s budget and levy information for 2023 as presented by the district’s director of business services, Michelle Czech.
Czech began by outlining the estimated revenues and expenditures in the district’s budget for 2023.
The district operates with five main funds: the general fund, the food service fund, the community education fund, the building fund, and the debt service fund. Czech demonstrated that the general fund is the largest fund in terms of revenues and expenditures with $39,294,278 in estimated revenues and $42,523,115 in estimated expenditures for 2023.
Revenues for the general fund are based on student enrollment, local operating levies, special education, federal grants, state programs, and participant fees. However, the majority of the general fund is tax supported by the state and other similar sources at 89 percent, and only 11 percent of the fund is tax supported by local property taxes.
The other two funds included in the levy for 2023 are the community education fund and the debt service fund.
Similar to the general fund, the majority of the community education fund is tax supported by the state at 80 percent and 21 percent supported by local property taxes. On the other hand, the debt service fund is majority supported by local property taxes at 87 percent and 13 percent supported by the state.
The levy increase for 2023 at 12.56 percent or $1,025,238 compared to 2022 can be broken down by each levied fund.
Changes in the general fund impacting the increase are an increase in enrollment districtwide and the facility adjustment has ended. These changes result in a $507,237 increase compared to 2022.
The change in the community education fund impacting the levy increase is a correction in School Age Care after the proposed levies limits were certified on Sept. 30 at the state level. The state found and made the correction which totaled $27,345.96. Despite the correction, the levy for the community education fund will increase by $1,220 from 2022.
Finally, the debt service fund formula requires the district to set the levy at five percent more than the abatement bond payment. When the fund balance gets too large, the state decreases the amount needed. Therefore, the levy on the debt service fund will increase by $516,779 from 2022.
Following the budget and levy presentation and comments and questions from the public, the Princeton School Board voted to approve the 2023 levy increase of 12.56 percent.
