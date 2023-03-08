ST. PAUL - There was no doubt in Princeton senior wrestler Tyler Wells’ mind who was going to win between him and Marshall’s Dylan Louwagie in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA state individual championship match at 132-pounds on Saturday, March 4, at the Xcel Center.
“Every time I step out on the mat, I tell myself I am the best in the world, so I knew I was going to win that match, just how badly was I going to win,” said Wells.
Wells, of course, was right as the senior wrestler claimed his fourth state title, dominating Louwagie to a 19-7 victory by major decision. The victory closed an undefeated season for Wells at 38-0
The senior Princeton product winning his fourth title caught nobody by surprise. For Wells, he starts the season rolling and never stops until he is crowned champ, said coach Brian Hellman.
“When Tyler comes down to the state tournament, he’s just a different wrestler,” said Hellman. “He just builds and builds and builds. You watch every match of his and he gets better and better.”
Wells breezed through the first two rounds of state on Friday, March 3, winning by two tech falls before a major decision victory the next day over Ethan Sylvester of Totino-Grace moved the Tiger into position for the title. The two tech falls gave Wells 82 for his career.
Outstanding pace by Wells plays a huge role in the domination shown by the senior.
“I just keep my pace on guys,” he said. “They can hang on for a bit but after that, my pace breaks them.”
Hellman fully agreed with the senior as Wells excels at a rate the coach has never been in contact with prior.
“He gets towards the end of the matches and he still has a whole other gear that no kid I’ve coached or seen, has like that,” Hellman said.
Unfortunately for Louwagie, he got to experience that first hand as Wells picked up a pair of takedowns in the first round for the 4-1 advantage. Matching that and then some, the second round saw another frame dominated by Wells, as the 5-1 tally pushed his lead to 9-2 into the third.
Again, kicking it into overdrive, Wells worked his way to another eye-popping five takedowns in the final frame, forcing his way to yet another title.
“I prepare, prepare, prepare and put the pace on guys,” said Wells.
As the career comes to an end for Wells, he became just the 31st wrestler in Minnesota State history to win four or more individual titles. While not setting a record for titles, Wells did wrap up the a 162-1 career record, giving him the Minnesota record for winning percentage at .993. Wells also finished his career with sixth state history for takedowns at 976.
Though Wells will walk away from the Tigers program due to graduation this spring, his mark has been left on the team, said coach Louie Servaty.
“Having his presence elevated everybody around him. He’s definitely elevated Princeton to another level. It’s kind of cool to see people say, ‘uh oh, we got Princeton tonight’ and he’s definitely helped us to that.”
The presence helped Princeton to levels never achieved in the program’s history, including the first state berth as a team in 2021.
Though Wells has run out of chances to win at the high school level, the senior has his sights set on his next goal: St. Cloud State University.
“I just want to start my tradition down there and build on it from here,” said Wells, who will wrestle for the Huskies next season.
Making his way to the next level, Hellman believes another four-peat is in Wells’ future.
“I don’t expect anything less than him going there and winning four titles. That’s his mentality and he’s the kind of kid that can do it,” said Hellman.
Adkins closes career with fifth
After making to state as an eighth grader, Princeton’s Parker Adkins had to struggle through a couple seasons where the wrestler fell short of his ultimate goal.
“It’s been a couple years since I’ve been to state,” said Adkins, as the senior snapped that streak this season with a bid to the Class AA state individual tournament at 170 pounds.
Making the most of the return, Adkins fought hard, earning a fifth place finish to end his career with a victory.
“It’s very nice to end on a win. All the tough losses, just ending on top is the best way to go out,” he said.
Adkins made the run to the spot on the podium after winning a 2-1 decision in the opening round, followed by a 11-0 major decision to advance to the semifinals. The semifinals saw Adkins suffer a setback, falling to the eventually state champion in Cole Glazier of Kasson-Mantorville, 7-0, dropping Adkins to the other side of the bracket.
Another tight defeat in the first match in wrestlebacks moved Adkins to the fifth place match.
In what would be the final match of his career for the Tigers, Adkins’ stamina played a big factor in the senior’s hold on his match against Leo Siekmann from Scott West.
“Knowing I was in control the whole time and knowing I had more in the gas tank than he did. It was a good way to figure out my opponent, knowing I could step on the gas,” Adkins said.
With that knowledge in hand, Adkins’ 2-1 lead into the third period ballooned to 5-1 to help the senior seal the victory. Adkins finished his season with a 36-6 record.
Milaca misses podium
Sending Colbee Zens, Jack Hanson, Jack Schoenborn and Logan Ash to the state meet, the quartet for the Wolves fell short of wrangling some hardware, as all fell short of the podium.
Despite the shortcoming, coach Mitch Vedders couldn’t complain about the showing the Wolves poured in.
“We feel our guys performed just fine. You always want that Cinderella story, you always want to get the guys on the podium but we are thrilled those guys made it down there, that was an accomplishment in itself,” he said.
Logan Ash at 285 was the lone Milaca wrestler to advance in the Class AA state individual tournament before falling to drop him to wrestlebacks. Ash followed it with another victory to keep his season alive for another day.
Joining Ash, had Schoenborn (145) also survive another day as the senior rebounded after dropping his first match for a 9-2 win to stay alive.
However, both Schoenborn and Ash bowed out of the tournament in their next matches, with each falling via pin.
“Logan and Jack, being able to wrestle the second day is a great accomplishment. They are among the top 10 guys in state and you can’t argue with that,” said Vedders. Ash finished his year at 30-5 while Schoenborn earned a 30-7 final tally.
As for Hanson (195) and Zens (220), both fell in their first matches and did not receive the chance to compete in wrestlebacks.
Closing the books on the senior’s careers for the Milaca program, Vedders gave high praise to the class.
“You are going to miss them, the school is going to miss them, the wrestling program is going to miss them. They were just a great group of guys to coach,” he said.
