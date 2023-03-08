ST. PAUL - There was no doubt in Princeton senior wrestler Tyler Wells’ mind who was going to win between him and Marshall’s Dylan Louwagie in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA state individual championship match at 132-pounds on Saturday, March 4, at the Xcel Center.

Sports MP W at State.jpg

Princeton’s Tyler Wells earned his fourth state title on Saturday, March 4, during the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA state individual tournament at the Xcel Center, in St. Paul. Wells won the title at 132 pounds. 

“Every time I step out on the mat, I tell myself I am the best in the world, so I knew I was going to win that match, just how badly was I going to win,” said Wells.

Sports MP W at State 3.jpg

Colbee Zens, a senior for the Milaca wrestling team, in action during the opening day of the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA state individual tournament. Zens fell in his opening match and did not get the chance to compete again. 
