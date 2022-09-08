Princeton’s Seventh Avenue construction project in development

The City of Princeton, in conjunction with Mille Lacs County, is planning a construction project for County Road 4, also known as Seventh Avenue within city limits.
The project is still in its developmental phase, but will involve the complete reconstruction of the road and the replacement of the sewer pipe and water main underneath the road.
The infrastructure under the road will be replaced mainly due to age, however, the sewer pipe is also at capacity requiring the city to expand it for future population growth.
No construction designs have been developed as of now, but the county and the City of Princeton are currently working on creating a preliminary agreement for cost distribution of the project.
Mille Lacs County has placed Princeton in charge of the project and is looking to divide the costs with the city. Both authorities are also in communication regarding the delegation of responsibilities for the construction of the road.
The City of Princeton has recently conducted a feasibility study through, its engineer WSB to assess the practicality of the project. The study will help both the city and the county determine construction plans and an estimated budget.
The estimated timeline of the construction of County Road 4/Seventh Avenue includes designing the construction documents and plans during 2023, looking into project bids during the early months of 2024, and beginning construction of the road sometime in 2024.
There will be more updates to come as the project develops.
