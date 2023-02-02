 Skip to main content
Princeton’s looking a little more age-friendly

The City of Princeton is making moves to create a more age-friendly city with the city council’s approval of the Age-Friendly Princeton Action Plan presented to it during it’s meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Age-Friendly Princeton Action Plan has been in the works between the city and the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism since 2020 when Princeton became one of the eight cities in Minnesota’s Age-Friendly Communities through AARP.

