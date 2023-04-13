Princeton’s favorite teacher Lucille Decker is turning 100 years old

April 15 is known as Tax Day across America.
But in Princeton, April 15 is now Lucille Decker Day.
Next Saturday, Decker, one of Princeton’s most beloved residents, will turn 100 years old.
There may be nobody who has impacted Princeton the way Lucille Decker has.
For about 75 years, the soon-to-be-centenarian first and second grade in the Princeton School District.
“I don’t think I ever graduated to third grade,” Decker said with a smile from her apartment at the Caley House in Princeton on Thursday, April 6.
It’s fair to say that nearly 2,000 students passed through Lucille Decker’s classrooms- most of which were at South Elementary School, where Lucille Decker was a teacher the day it opened, and was still teaching at the school as a substitute when it closed in the Spring of 2016.
Lucille taught until she was 96-years-old. Her teaching career was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.
Lucille Decker was born on April 15, 1923 to Frank and Carolyn Decker in Buffalo.
She grew up on what the family called the “Big Farm” on the north side of Buffalo Lake.
Lucille graduated from Buffalo High School in 1941 and graduated from St. Cloud Teacher’s College with a two-year teaching degree in 1944.
It’s a little known fact that back in the 1940s one needed a two-year degree to teach in town schools. A one-year degree got you a job in a rural school- probably a one room school house.
“My Dad said if I helped on the farm for a year after graduating high school, he’d make sure I’d go to school for two years,” Lucille said.
She helped on the farm for a year while taking continuing education classes at Buffalo High School in areas such as bookkeeping, typing and shorthand.
It appeared Lucille was destined for a career in an office, not a classroom.
“It does look that way,” Lucille said.
But when she got to college, her career path pointed towards teaching.
It was while attending college that the superintendent of the Elgin School District came to St. Cloud looking for future teachers.
Lucille decided to begin her teaching career in Elgin, a small city in a farming community in the far southwest corner of Wabasha County.
“I didn’t even know where Elgin was,” Lucille recalled.
But during that first year in a very, very long teaching career, Lucille realized how far away from home Elgin really was.
She wanted to teach somewhere closer to Buffalo.
In the Spring of 1945 Lucille applied for a teaching position in Princeton.
Elgin’s loss was Princeton’s gain.
She walked into a Princeton classroom in the Fall of 1945 and wouldn’t leave for 75 years.
Now at age 99, Lucille Decker’s days are no longer filled with teaching young students, but with living a slower life at the Caley House.
She gets up each morning and enjoys breakfast. Then comes morning exercise class, then lunch. Lunch is followed by an early activity, usually arts and crafts.
“I try to be a good student,” Lucille said.
About 3 p.m. Lucille gathers with other Caley House residents for their afternoon coffee and fellowship- even though Lucille doesn’t drink coffee.
The gaps in her schedule are often filled by TV shows these days- more than they are by reading.
“I can teach you to read, but I don’t do it myself any longer,” Lucille said.
As a teacher, the number 100 had quite a bit of significance, Lucille recalls.
It was a monumental accomplishment when her first and second graders would first learn to count to 100.
The 100th day of school is something that was also recognized in the classroom.
But there have been no lessons for Lucille Decker on turning 100 years old.
“I never thought I’d make it to 100,” she said.
But not so fast....
“I should have know,” Lucille said.
Lucille’s sister Frances lived to 89, and she has an aunt who lived into her 90s. Lucille’s Uncle Lloyd lived to 103.
“I want to beat my uncle,” Lucille said, now setting her sights on turning 103.
Lucille says her secret to turning 100 has been the good fortune to have a reason to get up each morning.
That has been her students.
Lucille says she is lucky that when she retired in 2004, she had something to retire to.
“I retired to something. I retired to teaching,” she said.
Lucille retired from teaching and became a substitute teacher, which for another 16 years gave her that “reason to get up each morning.”
Lucille says she is also fortunate to be healthy. That’s despite having a stroke in August 2021.
She has her health, mobility, a nice place to live, and family and friends who fill her days with good conversation.
“I’m very lucky,” Lucille said.
SIDEBAR:
Lucille Decker’s Birthday Celebration
The family of Lucille Decker invite you to celebrate her 100th birthday with a celebration from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church. The church is located at 12140 317th Ave. NW, Princeton.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.