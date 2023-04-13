 Skip to main content
Princeton’s favorite teacher Lucille Decker is turning 100 years old

Retired Princeton teacher Lucille Decker was surprised by WCCO television reporter Kim Johnson, right, on Feb. 29, 2016 at South Elementary School. Decker was being honored as a WCCO Excellent Educator and was featured on a television newscast.

 Jeffrey Hage / Union-Times file photo
Lucille Decker portrait.jpg

Lucille Decker

April 15 is known as Tax Day across America.

But in Princeton, April 15 is now Lucille Decker Day.

