Princeton’s Kelly Dorr, former longtime Princeton girls tennis coach, will be inducted into the Concordia College of Moorhead Cobber’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 8.
Dorr, who spent 1992-2001 and 2010-2021 as head coach of the Princeton girls tennis team is set to earn the honor not only due to her tennis career for the Cobbers, but her hand in multiple sports for Concordia.
Dorr, who graduated from Concordia in 1992, made history for the Cobbers as the first ever Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s golf champion after earning first place during the inaugural tournament in 1989. Once Dorr’s career for the Cobbers came to a close, she had added another MIAC championship to her name.
She also became the first NCAA All-American in the program’s history after a strong season in 1992.
Golf wasn’t the only sport Dorr excelled at during her college career. Dorr, hinting to her future as a Tigers tennis coach, played tennis for Concordia’s team and went on to earn All-Conference honors for her play on the courts. The former Princeton varsity coach also stood out on the hardwood courts as she suited up for Concordia’s womens basketball team.
Dorr will be joined by three-time men’s track and field NCAA All-American John Ault, three-time women’s track and field NCAA All-American Tracy Beil, NCAA all-american and longtime Concordia Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. James Forde, women’s hockey all-time leading scorer Katie Andan and football MIAC MVP Russ Winkels in the 2022 the Hall of Fame Class.
The ceremony is set to begin at 5 p.m. at Barry Auditorium in Concordia’s Grant Center. The Hall of Fame proceedings is a part of homecoming festivities for the Cobbers.
