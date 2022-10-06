Princeton’s Kelly Dorr, former longtime Princeton girls tennis coach, will be inducted into the Concordia College of Moorhead Cobber’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 8.

Sports P GT Kelly Dorr preinduction.jpg

Kelly Dorr (middle) poses with Reilee Schepper (left) and Kelsey Dorr (right) after the duo’s run in the state tournament back in 2017.

Dorr, who spent 1992-2001 and 2010-2021 as head coach of the Princeton girls tennis team is set to earn the honor not only due to her tennis career for the Cobbers, but her hand in multiple sports for Concordia.

