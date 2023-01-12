There had been many times in the Princeton boys basketball team’s 31-game and record-breaking Mississippi 8 Conference winning streak where the Tigers battled toe to toe with whoever, and still reigned victorious.
Into the Jan. 6, road contest in the tough-environment that was the Cambridge-Isanti gym, the Tigers, however, found themselves on the wrong side of the 98-88 final to bring their historic run to an end.
Most often during losses, Princeton coach Brett Cloutier will struggle to find peace with a setback. This was not the case versus the Bluejackets.
“I was actually pretty relaxed after the loss,” he said. “It’s one thing to lose, and we could have done some things better, but Cambridge flat out beat us.”
For Cambridge-Isanti, it was an emotional game as the opponent honored the recently departed former Bluejacket in Hunter Melander on the night, who was a former player for Cambridge-Isanti. Hoping for a win, the Bluejackets would have to earn it against the formidable Tigers, who came into the contest undefeated at 6-0 record and donning a spot among the top teams of Class AAA.
Into the early goings of the game, the Bluejackets weren’t intimidated with the Tigers and their opponent trading blows.
“It was a really tight game to start with, back-and-forth,” said Bluejackets coach Mike McDonald.
Knotted at 16 midway through the first half, a cut by Elias Dee that led to a basket gave the Bluejackets a lead they would not relinquish, sparking a run that Princeton had no answers for.
After gaining the lead, Cambridge-Isanti went on to outscore the Tigers by 33-15 for the remainder of the half to build a 20-point advantage into the break.
“For whatever reason, we just started making great plays and making great shots that gave us that 20-point lead at halftime,” McDonald said.
John Troolin played a big role in the advantage as the junior nailed seven 3’s in the first half to help the Bluejackets to the advantage.
“Unfortunately, we were down an in a big hole, which has been a theme in that gym for us,” said Cloutier, as the Tigers trailed by over 20 points in the last loss to the Bluejackets, which was also the last conference loss back in 2020.
Staked to the big lead, the Tigers came clawing back, as the senior-laden team wasn’t fazed by the large deficit.
“We’ve never had concern about this team to where they would roll over and take a 30-point drubbing,” Cloutier said.
Out of the break, Princeton made a big push to trim the deficit to as low as six points, keyed by Graham Peterson, Cooper Drews and Aaron Keykal. The offense provided by the three seniors also helped defensively, said Cloutier.
“Those three guys really got going offensively and it’s a lot easier to defend when scoring.”
Right back in the game, senior guard for the Bluejackets in Kobe Karels took matters into his own hands.
Karels, who scored all of his 17 points for the game in the second half, helped calm the ship as the Bluejackets restored their double-digit lead in the Cambridge-Isanti victory.
The senior breaking out for the double-digit scoring outburst played a big role in the victory, said McDonald.
“That was key for us.”
With the victory, Cambridge-Isanti moved to 4-4 while handing the Tigers their first loss, dropping the opponent to 6-1 on the season.
For Princeton, Peterson, Keykal and Drews each had at least 20 points but it wasn’t enough in the loss.
On the other side, Troolin amassed 33 points in the win, aided by Elias Dee’s 20 points and Keagen Shrider’s double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Handed the unfortunate setback, the Tigers didn’t have long to dwell on the loss as a big week loomed for Princeton. Cloutier preferred it that way.
“None of the games this week are going to be easy and that’s what you want. When you are defending sections champs, and four-time conference champs, you are going to get everyone’s best game no matter what your record is.”
The Tigers played Big Lake on Jan. 10 on the road before also heading to Monticello to take on the Magic, led by former Tiger assistant coach in Dillon Naumann, on Jan. 12.
Princeton then will return home on Jan. 13, hosting Rocori with a tip set for 7 p.m. in the Tigers’ gym.
