There had been many times in the Princeton boys basketball team’s 31-game and record-breaking Mississippi 8 Conference winning streak where the Tigers battled toe to toe with whoever, and still reigned victorious.

Into the Jan. 6, road contest in the tough-environment that was the Cambridge-Isanti gym, the Tigers, however, found themselves on the wrong side of the 98-88 final to bring their historic run to an end.

CNR CI beats Princeton to halt streak Shrider.jpg

Princeton’s Aaron Keykal and Christian Williams defend a shot by a Bluejackets player during the Jan. 6 loss, snapping a 31-game conference winning streak for the Tigers. 
