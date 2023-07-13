The Princeton American Legion baseball team has been excelling on the diamond thus far this summer to say the least.

Sports P LB readies for Legion Tournament.jpg

Ryan Krone, one of Princeton’s six hitters slashing at least over .400 thus far this summer, looks to keep it up as the American Legion team got back to work on the diamond this week.

Into the Fourth of July break, which Post 216 was set to return from on July 11, the team has been tearing the cover off the ball en route to a gaudy 17-1 record.

  
