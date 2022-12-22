Princeton Public Utilities announced rate changes for 2023

The Princeton Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved its electric and water rates for 2023 during the meeting in Nov. including a slight increase in electric rates and a decrease in water rates.
The PUC conducted an electric rate study through an independent third party with the goals of ensuring the longevity of the utility system, evaluating the costs of providing services, tracking cost information, evaluating consumer equity, and communicating financial decisions and their impacts.
The results of the study were presented to the Princeton City Council and the PUC in Aug. While the study showed Princeton Public Utilities (PPU) to be financially stable and well-positioned for the future, it also showed a large cost increase for electricity during the summer months due to a higher demand.
“What’s happening is that our summer peaks kind of drive the cost and what we’re trying to do is create more price transparency so people can see where that’s coming from,” said Keith Butcher, general manager of PPU. “What we saw this last summer, which has been aggravated over the years, was a lot of high costs, a lot of volatility in the market and some of it is due to capacity constraints and a supply and demand issue.”
The cost increases during the summer months have pushed the PPU to implement summer and non-summer rates rather than one year-round rate for electric costs starting in Jan. 2023. The change will provide lower energy costs from Sept. - April and will allow for the proper allocation of costs during the summer months from May - Aug. when electric markets are more expensive.
“It’s not something driven at the local level, it’s something we’re seeing in the industry as a whole,” Butcher said. “It’s to allocate costs where they’re being incurred.”
The projected overall electric rate change for 2023 as a result of the change is a less than one percent increase. An example of the change for a residential home found in the PPU rates schedule for 2023 would be $0.1232 per kilowatts an hour in the non-summer months and $0.1325 per kilowatts an hour. Compared to 2022, the year round cost for electric was $0.1245 per kilowatts an hour.
While costs of electricity will be increasing for 2023, costs for water are decreasing.
In the past year, the PPU has funded a capital improvement program to replace aging equipment, paid off a significant amount of debt, and streamlined its internal operations to reduce costs.
Due to these developments, the monthly charge for water will be decreasing by $3 per month for residential, commercial, and industrial consumers in 2023.
