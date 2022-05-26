Princeton primary students jump into summer

School carnival gives students final day of fun before the end of the year
The Princeton Primary School’s gym was alight with laughter and music Thursday, May 19 for their annual end of the year carnival.
The carnival is held at the primary school every year to celebrate the year and all the hard work of the students.
All of the students in the primary school took turns visiting the gym and the carnival it held throughout the day for their chance to enjoy all the fun activities provided for them.
The inflatables were a big hit for the students with lines stretching the length of the room. One of the inflatables was an obstacle course, one was a slide, and the last was a bouncy house which looked like a tiger.
Some of the other activities the students were able to participate in while at the carnival were the wacky hair station where the students could get their hair colored with colored hairspray, the tiger paw temporary tattoo station, and games set up around the gym.
However, tragedy struck when the inflatables temporarily tripped a breaker causing them to deflate. But all was not lost.
While the students waited, one of the primary school teachers brought out a guitar to play a song for the students to sing and dance to. Soon after the inflatables were back up a running.
According to primary school principal Sarah Marxhausen, this year it was especially important for the primary school to reintroduce the carnival tradition to its students since they haven’t been able to host the carnival throughout the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really important to us to get the second graders involved before they move on to the intermediate school since they haven’t been able to experience it yet because of COVID,” Marxhausen said. “We’re going to miss our tiger cubs when they move on to intermediate school.”
Now with the end of the school year quickly approaching, students are getting ready to move on to the next chapter of their schooling and into summer.
The last day of school for the Princeton School District is June 2 with Princeton’s high school graduation ceremony on Friday, June 3 starting at 7 p.m.
