Princeton Podcast now available on streaming services

The popularity of podcasts have been on the rise in recent years, and now Princeton is jumping on the trend by releasing the first episode of the Princeton Podcast.
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (PACCT) first had the idea to create the podcast after its board president Carry Vesel was a guest on a different local podcast.
“Our board president Carry Vesel, she had been interviewed for a podcast at the Milaca Elementary School. She came back and suggested we do a podcast,” PACCT Executive Director Kim Young said. “My eyes got kind of big and I thought ‘that would probably be pretty cool.’ So, I brought it to the board and brought it to the tourism committee, and everyone was very excited about it.”
Young, Mary Patnode of Innovative Communication Strategies, and Zach Kitzman of Kitzman Creations are the three hosts of the podcast. They are also the core team members of the PACCT’s tourism bureau.
The new focus on tourism at the PACCT will also have a broader committee with the goal to reach a larger audience. While the broader committee is still being developed, the current members are city council member Jenny Gerolds as a representative from the City of Princeton and Emily McKinnon from the Princeton School District.
“We will be talking to someone from the AmericInn because that is where our lodging taxes will come from, is from the hotels. So, we will talk to someone from there to join the extended committee,” Young said.
The podcast is a unique way for the PACCT to spread the word about Princeton and all of the things happening in the city.
While the current audience of the podcast is the people of Princeton, the long-term goal is to reach people outside of the city and inform them about big events to entice them to visit.
“The audience will start out being just people from Princeton, but we’re going to start by highlighting events around Princeton and Princeton businesses. Eventually, we want to get more listeners that will come to Princeton to participate in those events,” Young said.
According to Young, the podcast team has a lot of exciting ideas for the podcast and they are hoping to feature guests as well.
The first episode of the podcast - recorded on Wednesday, Feb. 1 - featured two guests. The first was Scott Liestman from the Princeton Lions Club sharing information about the upcoming ice fishing tournament on Feb. 26. The second guest was Superintendent Ben Barton discussing what is currently happening in the Princeton schools.
The episode debuted on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and is available to view on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts.
New episodes of the podcast are currently scheduled to release the second and fourth Tuesday of every month with the second episode coming out on Feb. 22.
“The podcast is just part of what we are trying to do with tourism. Being as this is new and we’re still trying to figure it out, we’re going to do two podcasts a month,” Young said. “I hope people enjoy it, and we’re just trying to highlight all of the great things going on in Princeton and hopefully we can do that with this podcast.”
