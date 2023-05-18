The season is here for the Princeton Panthers and the Eastern Minny League.
Off a successful run last year, falling just a game short of a Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament, the team is hungry to make it back after the year away.
Back to help the quest to state will feature a large mix of the core that won 18 games and earned the top-seed in the Region 1C, said Panthers manager John Patnode.
“The gang’s all here, pretty much,” said Patnode. “We have pretty much everybody with the exception of a couple.”
That included Princeton ace, Damon Rademacher, who complied an 8-1 record last season and an ERA of 1.65. Tanner Kinney, Luke Hallbeck and Patnode each also bring back experience toeing the rubber for the Panthers.
At the plate, the Panthers’ Kinney, who batted over .400 for the team leads a group of experienced hitters. Tyson Dusosky (.310), Jake Carlson (.259), Rademacher (.259) and Dan Voce (.421) are expected to provide production at the plate for Princeton.
The core not only produces on the field but gels in the clubhouse, said Patnode.
“We have our solid core and we really have great team chemistry. We love being together on the field and off the field. It’s great to get back together,” he said.
Mixing in with that core now includes a handful of new players to the mix for the Panthers. Former Tigers in infielder Daniel Minks and pitcher Kevin Rahe have committed to play for the Panthers this summer.
“The team is growing and growing mostly with just hometown guys,” said Patnode, with the roster sitting at 24 players.
With the number of experienced players and newcomers mixing together, the team expects to compete for another Eastern Minny League South Division title.
Though the Panthers are hoping to compete, the Ramsey Renegades appear ready to challenge Princeton’s title hopes.
“They made a good run in the tournament last year and they are only looking to improve. They’ve added some arms and are going to be a good team to beat,” said Patnode.
The Isanti Redbirds and Hinckley Knights, fresh off state berths, also look to pick up where they left off as teams in other divisions to watch for.
As all signs point to another strong summer on the diamond for the Panthers but consistently playing at a high level and concentrated on the end goal will be instrumental, said Patnode.
“It’s pretty easy to get knocked off if you lose you focus. I think the biggest key for us is to get focused and get hot at the right time,” Patnode said.
The season began on Monday, May 15, with the Tigers battling the Coon Rapids Redbirds.
Redbirds 12, Panthers 2
Taking on the Redbirds, a Class B team, the opponent pulled away late for the 12-2 win in eight innings over Princeton.
Down 2-0 early, the Panthers rallied with two runs thanks to sac fly and error to knot the game up into the bottom of the fourth. Coon Rapids then found its second wind, scoring four runs in both the seventh and eighth inning to end the contest early via mercy rule.
Rahe earned the start on the mound for Princeton, going three innings and allowing two runs, striking out three. Hallbeck ended with the losing decision after giving up two runs in two innings of relief.
Kinney led at the plate with three hits. He was the only Panthers player to pick up more than a single hit.
Now at 0-1, Princeton traveled to Hamel on Friday, May 19, in another matchup versus a Class B team. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at the Paul Fortin Memorial Baseball Field.
