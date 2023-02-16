 Skip to main content
Princeton NHS students lead technology class at Sterling Pointe

Princeton NHS students brought their knowledge of technology to Sterling Pointe Senior Living to teach the seniors a class on basic technology skills. Residents at Sterling Pointe Barb and Russ Wicktor signed-up for the class hoping to learn something new about their cell phones. They are pictured here with an NHS student during the third session of the class on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Princeton High School’s National Honors Society (NHS) has embarked on a new volunteer opportunity at Sterling Pointe Senior Living.

A small group of NHS students are working together to teach seniors how to use their cell phones in a technology class.

