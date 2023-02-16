Princeton NHS students lead technology class at Sterling Pointe

Princeton High School’s National Honors Society (NHS) has embarked on a new volunteer opportunity at Sterling Pointe Senior Living.
A small group of NHS students are working together to teach seniors how to use their cell phones in a technology class.
The class began with an idea at the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (PACCT) and its Age-Friendly Princeton initiative.
“Through Age-Friendly Princeton, we are working on communication and how we can help. So, we thought we could get the high school involved and Community Ed. did a sign-up (for the class). So that’s how the brainstorming kind of began,” PACCT Executive Director Kim Young said.
Young and Princeton Community Education reached out to NHS advisor Heather Sorenson about the idea and the students jumped at the opportunity to sign-up to teach the class.
“All members of NHS are required to chair one event. So, they are kind of in charge of the event as volunteers. I put it out there for NHS members,” Sorenson said.
Graham Anderson signed-up to be the project’s chair, and then the work began to develop the class.
Multiple meetings were held between the PACCT, community ed., and the NHS team to discuss how the class would work and what would be taught to make it a valuable class for the seniors at Sterling Pointe.
“At different meetings we sat there and thought of really basic things that we notice older people struggle with and what people might need to learn. Then, we made a slide show and edited it afterwards,” Anderson said.
With only minor guidance from their advisor, the PACCT, and Community Education, Graham and the other NHS student volunteers teach the class entirely on their own.
“I like it. My favorite part is actually showing someone how to do something on a personal level,” Anderson said.
The class consists of four sessions, one hour each, and the NHS students teach the seniors basic technology skills for their cell phones such as making the text on bigger, organizing apps, connecting to wifi, taking selfies and sending photos over text messages.
The content of the class is constantly evolving to fit the needs of the seniors. With three sessions already completed, Anderson said he has changed the content for the session following at the end of each class.
While the class aims to help the seniors become a little more tech savvy, it also aims to help connect members of the community together.
“(The class aims) to help bridge the gap in the communications domain, and also to just connect generations,” Anderson said. “I think we have given some basic technology skills to the people that have attended which is nice and it’s something fun for them to do, too. They can talk to us, and we can talk to them.”
Resident of Sterling Pointe with her Husband Russ, Barb Wicktor signed-up for the class hoping to learn something new, but wasn’t sure what that something new would be.
“I found out a couple of things I didn’t know before,” Wicktor said. “It’s fun, and we are learning something.”
According to Young and Sorenson, the NHS students have excelled at teaching the class which has been fun for them to watch.
“They’re very good at it. It’s not something that’s comfortable for all teens,” Young said.
“(It’s) just watching them jump in without being directed to do so, they just do it. It’s very cool,” Sorenson said.
While the class only has one session remaining at the end of February, the group is hoping to offer the class again in coming years with hopes to improve and grow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.