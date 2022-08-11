Princeton native wins Minnesota’s Woman Farmer of the Year award

Princeton native Kristin Reiman-Duden of Brickton Genetics, was the recipient of this year’s Minnesota Women Farmer of the Year award.
The Woman Farmer of the Year award is in its third year and recognizes women farmers throughout the state that represent a high level of commitment to their farm, has a high impact on the farm, high community involvement, and a passion for her farm and the agriculture industry.
The women are nominated by people in their lives for the award, and then five finalists are chosen. This year those finalists were Dawn Breitkreutz of Redwood Falls, Nancy Hinricher of Pipestone, Karen Kasper of Owatonna, Emily Ponwith of Cleveland, and Kristin Reiman-Duden of Princeton.
Last Thursday, Aug. 4, Reiman-Duden was chosen as this year’s winner.
Reiman-Duden grew up in Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School in 2003. She then went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities with a degree in agricultural education.
She currently lives and works at Brickton Geneticsin Princeton, but has worked in multiple other ag-related fields over the years.
In her spare time, Reiman-Duden is an advisor for the Princeton FFA chapter and she helps local kids in 4-H by leasing out her farm’s cattle for them to show in county fairs.
Reiman-Duden started farming from the day she was born and was raised in a farming household. Both her and her husband are fourth generation farmers.
Brickton Genetics is only 11 years short of its 100 years of operation. Its 320 acres houses its cattle alongside some grown oats and hay that it sells in the area.
Reiman-Duden finds the motivation to continue her farming because of the rewards that she finds in the work.
“It’s a different lifestyle. I know it can be tough at times, but it’s so rewarding and there’s no other place I’d rather raise my kids,” Reiman-Duden said.
Despite the nomination for her to win the award by her husband and the work Reiman-Duden dedicates to her farm and agriculture, she was still very surprised to both make it as a finalist and later be declared the winner.
Up until Farmfest, the location of the award ceremony, Reiman-Duden only knew that she was a finalist of the award and nothing else.
“Up until FarmFest, that was all I knew. There they read through the applications of the finalists, and at the end, they read it was me and I was quite shocked. It was very emotional for me with everything going on,” Reiman-Duden said.
Reiman-Duden was having a difficult summer at the farm with spring storms that brought a lot of damage to their property, and her daughter facing serious medical issues.
“In May around when those storms hit in the area, we had three trees fall on our house, and one fall on my husband’s semi truck and totaled it. It took out a power line, it took out a shed of ours, just lots of different things,” Reiman-Duden said. “Then a week after that, my daughter went through some major health issues and stayed in the hospital for a week. So it was pretty emotional.”
After facing those struggles, Reiman-Duden felt making it into the finalist for the award and later being its winner was a golden moment for her.
“With farming there’s a lot of hard times and there’s a lot of good times, too. It’s been pretty tough, so it was like having a golden moment, something that gives you that boost that you’re doing something right,” Reiman-Duden said.
Reiman-Duden is very thankful and feels honored to have received the award, especially with the support she has received from the community.
“I’m very appreciative of it and it is very much an honor. I’m still very much in awe, and I’m amazed with all the outpouring of support and kind remarks to know that they really believe in me and that this is well deserved. It means the world to me that people appreciate me or see that I was able to get this award,” Reiman-Duden said. “I’m just very very thankful and it’s just a humbling experience. I’m just thankful to god that I was able to have this experience.”
