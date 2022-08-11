Just one game away.

Just one game stands in the way of a possible state berth for the Princeton Panthers and the team is willing to do whatever necessary to make it happen.

Sports P TB one game away 3.jpg

Dan Voce readies to make the throw to first during the Princeton and Hinckley town baseball game during the Region 1C Tournament on Aug. 7. The Panthers advanced with a 10-0 eight inning win over the Knights. 
Sports P TB one game away.jpg

Princeton’s Damon Rademacher delivers to the mound during the Aug. 7 contest versus the Hinckley Knights. Rademacher tossed a complete game shutout in the victory. 
Sports P TB one game away 2.jpg

Tanner Kinney attacks a pitch during the Panthers’ contest versus Hinckley on Aug. 7. 
