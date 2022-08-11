Just one game away.
Just one game stands in the way of a possible state berth for the Princeton Panthers and the team is willing to do whatever necessary to make it happen.
“We are hungry, we want it. Not just the nine guys on the field but our whole teams wants it. We are coming there ready to do what we need to in order to win as a team,” said Panthers manager John Patnode.
After thrashing the Ramsey Renegades 20-3 in the opening game of the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Region 1C Tournament for Princeton on Aug. 6, the Panthers continued to hum at the plate by dismantling the Hinckley Knights, 10-0 the following night to move just a single game away from their second straight season making it to the Class C State Tournament. Both games were held at Princeton’s Solheim Veterans Field.
Easily getting past the eighth seed in Ramsey by 17 runs in just seven innings for the first game of the tournament for the team, the Panthers’ next contest featured a step up in competition, facing the fourth seeded Hinckley Knights. The Knights did not fare much better against the Panthers.
Turning to their ace on the mound in Damon Rademacher, the Princeton pitcher worked around an error in the top of the first to bring the offense to the plate for the first time. The Panthers did not wait long to pounce.
With emotions high during the high intensity contest, Princeton used that to its advantage to explode for a crooked number in the first, said Rademacher.
“We just used that as fuel and the seven runs in the first inning kind of speaks for that,” he said.
Rademacher’s big two-run double keyed the seven run explosion, as Princeton used just three hits in the inning to do the damage. Dan Voce, Tyson Dusosky, Gehrig Scheffel, Sam Larson and Tanner Kinney all picked up RBIs in the inning. Two hit by pitches, two errors and three walks also aided in the Panthers’ big rally.
Staked to the large lead, Rademacher locked in and began attacking the zone.
“When you are up big, there’s a lot less pressure so you can just go out there and throw strikes,” he said. “Guys are going to get them out 70 percent of the time anyways, might as well just serve it up for them and let your defense do the work,” Rademacher continued.
Rademacher tossed up zero after zero, getting some strong plays by his back up, including a Jake Carlson toss from center field to cut down a runner at the plate in the fourth to keep the Knights nestled at zero.
Two more runs in the bottom of the fourth made it a 9-0 ball game as that score held into the eighth.
Needing just a single run to end the game early, a hit by pitch and walk, followed by a single Kinney allowed the game ending run to score and move the Panthers to the brink.
Rademacher ended his day on the mound with the complete game shutout, striking out 10 and walking none. Voce and Dusosky each picked up two hits on the day to pace the Panthers at the plate.
Scoring seven runs in the first inning of both contests against Ramsey and Hinckley, quick starts have been key to the success so far by Princeton.
“They allow us to play our game which is loose and just having fun and when we can do that, we are at our best,” on the 14 runs scored in the first inning alone by the Panthers. Princeton to this point in the tournament has scored 30 runs in just 15 innings.
The win moved the Panthers to 18-4 overall on the year.
Isanti looms
Matching the Panthers’ two victories features a constant state berth contender in the Isanti Redbirds, who will face Princeton with the trip on the line.
Isanti got past Mora, 6-4 and North Branch, 10-2 to set the stage for the battle.
Princeton has handed the Redbirds their only Eastern Minny League loss on the season, a 4-0 win back on June 20 in which Rademacher tossed a complete game shutout.
Though holding the victory over Isanti, Patnode and the Panthers know they can’t come into the game with anything other than their best effort.
“We have to play a near perfect game to beat Isanti and that is what we are preparing for mentally,” he said. The Redbirds own a 25-6 record and are the second seed in the Region 1C Tournament.
First pitched is slated for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, continuing at Solheim.
Regardless of the victor, the game will provide a big benefit for amateur baseball, said Patnode.
“Everybody knows this is a big game and there is going to be some good ball to be had; it’s going to be a battle and a lot of people are going to show up for it and that is going to be a good for the whole region and for funding more town team baseball,” he said.
A loss doesn’t end the season for either team but will drop the loser to the consolation bracket. If dropped there, the team who suffers the loss will need to win the following contest to move punch a ticket to state.
With a win, the Panthers would not be done playing for the weekend as a final contest on Aug. 14 will be played, determining Class C State seeding.
Schedule
Ramsey and St. Francis plus Quamba and Mora both played elimination games on Aug. 9. The winner of the first game will go on to play North Branch while the advancer from the second game plays Hinckley.
Those contests will be played on Aug. 12, starting at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.