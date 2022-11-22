Heading to the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center for the Minnesota State High School League’s Class A Swim meet, Callie Metsala of Princeton and the 200-yard freestyle relay from Milaca, made up of Hilary Leom, Addison Greninger, Addison Vivant, and Samantha Meyer, the representatives for the Wolves and Tigers, fought hard in the season-ending, multi-day meet.

Sports P GSWD Metsala at state.jpg

Princeton’s Callie Metsala races during the second day at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class A Swim meet on Nov. 18. 

Both competing in the preliminaries of the state meet on Nov. 17, Metsala paddled to advance in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke while the Milaca relay team fell short of moving past the first day.

