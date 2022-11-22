Heading to the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center for the Minnesota State High School League’s Class A Swim meet, Callie Metsala of Princeton and the 200-yard freestyle relay from Milaca, made up of Hilary Leom, Addison Greninger, Addison Vivant, and Samantha Meyer, the representatives for the Wolves and Tigers, fought hard in the season-ending, multi-day meet.
Both competing in the preliminaries of the state meet on Nov. 17, Metsala paddled to advance in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke while the Milaca relay team fell short of moving past the first day.
The Princeton product in Metsala swam to 10th place in the butterfly via a 58.90 while a 1:08.41 in the breaststroke for 12th advanced the senior to the next day of the meet.
As for the Wolves, the quartet of Leom, Greninger, Vivant and Meyer came in 19th at 1:44.69 to bring a close to the year for the Milaca relay. The entirety of Wolves relay team will be back in the pool next year for Milaca.
Keeping her season alive for another day, Metsala was back in action the following afternoon for the Class A finals.
Metsala pushed to a faster performance for butterfly to earn herself 11th in the meet at 58.79. The breaststroke saw Metsala swim a slightly slower time from the prelims with a 1:09.11, bringing her home with 14th in state.
The performances brought Metsala’s standout career in the pool for the Tigers to a close.
